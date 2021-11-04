Blue Man Hoop
Game Report: Poole Party returns as Golden State Warriors down Hornets

By Peter O'Keefe

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors versus Charlotte Hornets: Two Key Facts

1. Warriors have No. 1 defense in the league

Prior to the game, Tony Pesta wrote about how the Warriors defense would be tested against a Hornets team who had led the league in scoring through the first two weeks of the season.

They answered that challenge in the best possible way, keeping the Hornets to just 92 points on 37.4% shooting. Along with failing to score in the final 5:23 of the game, Charlotte also went over nine minutes without a made field goal during the third quarter.

With the win, the Warriors surpassed the Heat to be first in defensive rating. Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole are all in the top eight players in defensive rating league-wide, whilst Andrew Wiggins sits 13th.

2. Warriors winning without Curry avalanche

Curry scored less than 30 points 25 times last season, the Warriors coming away with an 11-14 record in those games.

So far this season, Curry has scored less than 30 in five of the seven games. Despite this, the Warriors are 5-0 in these games with an averaging winning margin of 14 points. Although Curry’s finding plenty of ways to contribute, he hasn’t yet hit his groove offensively which could spell trouble for the rest of the league.

