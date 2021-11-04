Game Report: Poole Party returns as Golden State Warriors down Hornets
After a pre-season full of excitement, some were questioning whether the Jordan Poole hype was worth it through the first six games. But the Poole party returned just when the Golden State Warriors needed him, his 31 points leading them to a 114-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
A traditional third quarter Warrior run separated the teams after a tight first half, with the Dubs also finishing the game on a 16-0 run to dismiss fears of a nervy finish.
The Golden State Warriors rose to the occasion and downed the Charlotte Hornets for their sixth win of the young NBA season.
It was a battle of two of the most improved players in the league during the first half, Miles Bridges’ 21 points matched by Poole’s 22. It came at an important time for the third-year guard with Stephen Curry having struggled to just five points at the half.
After a back and forth first two and a half quarters, it was the Warrior defense that turned up the Heat. They restricted the Hornets to just 15 points in the third quarter, scoring 27 themselves to extend a one-point half time lead to 13 with a quarter remaining.
However the Hornets rallied early in the fourth, a pair of Gordon Hayward free throws threatening to set up a tight finish with the score at 98-92 with just over five minutes remaining. But for the second time in as many quarters, the Warriors went into clamp mode as Charlotte failed to score for the remainder of the game.
Although it was a reminder that Poole’s preseason was no flash in the pan, this may have also been the coming-out party for Gary Payton II. In just over 17 minutes of action, he looked far from a player that only just made it onto the Warriors’ final 15 man roster. He set the tone early with a thunderous dunk over former Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr., one of many highlight plays as he starred with an assortment of steals, a block and plenty of well-timed cuts to the rim.