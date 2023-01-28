Golden State Warriors simply need to trade James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors are committed to pulling off a two-timeline path to maintain their dominance of the NBA while developing their young prospects. Some prospects however, most notably James Wiseman, are yet to develop as anticipated.
Many General Managers envision the Golden State Warriors trading a piece of their young core in exchange for veterans to bridge the gap between the two timelines.
The Warriors reportedly remain unwilling to do so, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Instead of a “loud” trade deadline, fans should expect the Warriors to “nibble on the fringes.” The Warriors are unlikely to pull off a “substantial” roster shuffle, with James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody to remain with the franchise past the February 9 trade deadline. Elements of the front office are undoubtedly trying to extract as much development as possible from the young core.
Speculation has been rife of the Charlotte Hornets’ interest in the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, which is causing a divide between some members of the front office and Warriors ownership. Slater added that the Warriors are not in “sell-low mode,” making a potential deal more challenging to evaluate.
Golden State selected the athletic, talented center in Wiseman despite many expecting them to draft LaMelo Ball. Joe Lacob has been heavily invested in the potential and unique skill set of the now 21-year-old, that despite a complete lack of continuity for Wiseman thanks to injuries and a limited on-court role in his first three seasons.
Wiseman has been active over the last two games after a frustrating ankle injury ruined a good period for the seven-foot big man, but he currently sits outside the center rotation behind Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and JaMychal Green.
The head coach’s recent desire to play small could make the 6’9″ Jalen McDaniels an attractive prospect if the Hornets covet Wiseman enough. His expiring contract, notable work ethic, and gym-rat nature is a reason why discussions could intensify between the two teams. A proposed trade could be structured around McDaniels and a protected first-round pick, though Charlotte’s cap space is a little complicated given the uncertainty around Miles Bridges.
If Kerr isn’t going to utilize Wiseman even in a small role, then Golden State must make a move by the deadline. Not only would it aid their pursuit of a fifth championship in nine seasons, but it would be doing the best thing by the young man whose development is undoubtedly being stalled by the franchise.