Myles Turner's new contract with the Indiana Pacers was supposed to be one of the first deals done in free agency, but the door remains ajar for the Golden State Warriors and others to potentially steal the 29-year-old.

Turner was in fact eligible to reach an extension agreement with the Pacers before free agency, leaving many to wonder what the hold up is after he was just the starting center on a team that came within one win of an NBA championship.

Pacers center Myles Turner still remains unsigned

Even despite Tyrese Haliburton's devastating torn achilles in Game 7 of the Finals, it's been widely expected that the Pacers would provide Turner with a big new contract to continue his tenure with the team that drafted him with the 11th overall pick in 2015.

Are Indiana now reconsidering the impact of Haliburton's injury? How big of a factor is Turner's rather underwhelming performances in the Finals where his averages sunk to 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds on 37.7% shooting from the floor and 21.4% from 3-point range.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports pondered such questions in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, while suggesting that Golden State make a lot of sense if a move away from Indiana was suddenly on the cards.

Myles Turner still being out there is odd. They’ve had him forever and they just nearly won a title. What’s up? Are they rethinking their willingness to pay the tax without Haliburton? Are they exploring sign-and-trades? I’ve felt for awhile that Golden State made a lot of sense. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 1, 2025

While Quinn believes the Pacers should simply run it back, he's proposed a Jonathan Kuminga (plus picks) double sign-and-trade where the franchise would then sign former No. 1 pick and sudden free agent Deandre Ayton after his buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers.

While this all remains unlikely, there are a few things to monitor with the players involved. Indiana declared their interest in Ayton by giving him a four-year, $132.9 million offer sheet in 2022 while Turner was still with the franchise, but the Phoenix Suns quickly thwarted that move by matching the contract.

NBA insider Jake Fischer also mentioned Kuminga in regard to potential interest from the Pacers early last year, though his fit with All-Star forward Pascal Siakam would seem questionable at best.

Most importantly from a Warrior perspective, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported in the hours leading up to free agency that the franchise had indentified the need for a veteran stretch big.

Al Horford appears like the prominent target for Golden State right now, but Turner would certainly be the dream option and the more impactful piece if the franchise can somehow make it work from a financial standpoint.

While that still remains highly unlikely, you can never say never until Turner signs on the dotted line with the Pacers who might be getting more nervous the longer it drags on.