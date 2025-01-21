1 Key Warriors member deserves far more criticism for team's gruelling struggles

A 12-3 run to start the season was nothing but a mirage for the Golden State Warriors.

The obvious roster concerns that were evident leading into the campaign are now well and truly on display, and perhaps were never more evident than in Monday's 125-85 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. deserves more criticism for the Warriors recent struggles

The Celtics predictably torched the Warriors from the 3-point line, moving the ball beautifully to eventually find one of their array of excellent perimeter threats as they finished 20-of-48 (41.7%) from beyond the arc compared to the hosts' 14-of-53 (26.4%).

But not only was the shooting disparity obvious, so too was the sheer contrast in size between the two teams. All of Boston's five starters stand at least 6'4", including a 7'3" center in Kristaps Porzingis who's just as adapt shooting threes from the perimeter as he is protecting the rim on defense.

Golden State, on the other hand, chose to start three guards all 6'3" or below, while also starting a 6'9" center with no offense beyond the restricted circle. To no one's surprise, the Celtics clampled the Warriors on defense then had mismatches aplenty on their side which subsequently led to so many of their open 3-point looks.

These are the two teams that faced off in the 2022 NBA Finals less than three years ago, but on Monday they provided the perfect distinction between a methodical and beautifully executed roster build, and a deeply flawed one that now possesses little hope.

Having gained so many plaudits during the team's hot start to the season, it's time Mike Dunleavy Jr. now draws significant criticism. Warrior fans were happy to oblige during another heavy defeat that sunk them back to a .500 record.

It’s impressive that Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been this bad for the Warriors twice, 20 years apart. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) January 21, 2025

If Mike Dunleavy is satisfied with this @warriors roster, there’s nothing you can tell me that man is the worse GM in the NBA #DubNation — Saint Sparta (@MoneySparta4) January 20, 2025

Warriors never recovered from the momentum lost in Q1 during those Buddy Hield minutes. Q2, he was getting hunted and being carved in the post. It's sickening to be subjected to watching this terrible player on the team I root for



First Saric, now this. Dunleavy is an asshole. — Jim Park🏀🌌 (@Sheridanblog) January 20, 2025

The key question here is how do you possibly create a roster that is both glaringly deficient in size and shooting? Particularly when having the greatest shooter of all-time should already give you a major leg-up in that department.

In the last six months Dunleavy's acquisitions have included Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and Dennis Schroder -- three players who are either undersized or aren't respected as shooters. As Golden State continued to be carved up by the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Porzingis and even Sam Hauser, the question grows on when the Warriors last acquired a semi-reliable 6'7" or taller front court player who was stout enough defensively while having to be respected as a perimeter threat? You might have to go back to the lone year of Otto Porter Jr. in 2021-22.

So much criticism often goes to Steve Kerr for the lineups that he puts on the floor, but the fact is that the head coach is incredibly limited by the tools he has available. It's time to put serious heat on the job Dunleavy has done, particularly when the Warriors have the flexibility (expiring contracts, draft capital etc.) to actually do something different should they wish.