2 Shocking preseason Warriors predictions that are now legitimate
He may be coming off two of his quieter games of the season, but not even the most optimistic Golden State Warriors fans could have expected Buddy Hield's production through the first 10 games.
Despite coming off the bench and averaging less than 25 minutes per game, Hield has been on a tear shooting the basketball early in his Warriors tenure. The 31-year-old is currently averaging 18.0 points on 50% shooting from the floor and 48.8% from three-point range, having also added 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as Golden State jump out to an impressive 8-2 start.
Warriors guard Buddy Hield is legitimizing two shocking offseason predictions
Hield's shooting was always going to be important in the wake of Klay Thompson's departure, yet few could have foreseen just how important and impactful the veteran sharpshooter would be. Well actually that's not true, with a couple of analysts providing what were initially hot takes on what Hield could do.
In a poll of ESPN experts in August, Hield received three points as the player most likely to become an All-Star for the first time this season. Given the voting system, either one analyst had Hield as their most likely player to make an All-Star team for the first time, or multiple experts voted him as their second or third choice.
It was truly shocking that anyone could predict that a player entering his ninth season, at beyond 30 years of age, who was always destined for a bench role, could become an All-Star for the first time. There's no doubt that it's still highly unlikely, yet Hield's candidacy as an All-Star has already generated conversation.
“You'd have to consider Buddy Hield for the All-Star team right now," ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on a recent episode of the Hoop Collective.
"He's certainly Sixth Man of the Year leading candidate," colleague Brian Windhorst said to which MacMahon responded, "I mean, that's not even a conversation at this point.”
Perhaps MacMahon was the person who predicted Hield to make his first All-Star team -- he should rightfully be taking a victory lap if so. Speaking of Sixth Man of the Year, Stephen Noh of The Sporting News predicted Hield to take that award at the start of October.
While not as outlandish as the All-Star prediction, Hield certainly wasn't among the top three candidates heading into the season. Now he sits alongside Payton Pritchard as the two leading favorites through the first 10 games.
More important than the individual production, Hield's form is impacting winning and proving to be a huge aspect to Golden State's strong start that's surprised many across the league.