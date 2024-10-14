2 Studs and 2 Duds from Warriors Preseason Victory vs. Pistons
The wins keep coming for the Golden State Warriors, having recorded their fourth-straight preseason victory after comfortably accounting for the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Sunday.
Playing without stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors blew away the Pistons in the first-half which ultimately propelled them to a 111-93 victory.
There were more positives emerging for the Warriors on Sunday
Steve Kerr utilized a fourth different starting lineup, opening the game with Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis. After Detroit took a 15-14 lead with just over four minutes left in the first-quarter, Golden State exploded on a 28-7 run that the visitors could never recover from.
That run also part of a period where the Warriors made 10-straight three-point attempts -- an element that continues to be the biggest highlight of preseason from a team and stylistic standpoint. Golden State would finish the game with 18 threes at over 46% shooting, with the franchise now second in three-point makes and second in three-point percentage so far this preseason.
There were plenty of positives from a Warrior perspective. Without Curry and Wiggins -- the likely two leading scorers according to Kerr -- Golden State needed multiple contributors and got exactly that against the Pistons.
Nine different players made at least one three, and six players scored between 12 and 14 points, including four of their starters. The fifth starter, Melton, had an equal game-high seven assists as the Warriors got production all across the roster.
Let's look at four players specifically -- two who emerged as the stars of Sunday's game, and two who we would have liked to see more from: