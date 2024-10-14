2 Studs and 2 Duds from Warriors Preseason Victory vs. Pistons
Studs
1. Trayce Jackson-Davis
Trayce Jackson-Davis was fine it his first three preseason outings, but he wasn't exactly forcing Steve Kerr's hand when it came to being a starter for opening night. This was much more like the Jackson-Davis we saw in his rookie season, proving a force on both ends in an exciting matchup with another young big in Jalen Duren.
The 24-year-old had his first double-double of the preseason, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists in a game-high 27 minutes. Jackson-Davis was a presence on the interior, and connected well on offense as a roller/lob threat.
Last year's 57th overall pick also started what was arguably the play of the game for the Warriors, blocking both Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren in one sequence that led to a Brandin Podziemski triple on the other end in transition.
2. Lindy Waters III
It's still difficult to see how Lindy Waters III could get a rotation spot once the regular season rolls around, but nevertheless the former Thunder guard continues to put his best foot forward with his new team.
With Curry, Green and Wiggins out of the mix, Waters saw first-half minutes for the first time this preseason. He responded by immediately knocking down back-to-back threes late in the opening period, ultimately finishing the game with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting and 3-of-4 from three-point range.
Not to be done there, Waters also added seven rebounds and was a game-high +22 in his 19 minutes. The 27-year-old has been a major emergence throughout preseason so far, only strengthening Golden State's insane depth toward the end of the roster.