Rival guard confirms previous Golden State Warriors interest and playing with Klay Thompson
Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon has confirmed the Golden State Warriors interest in signing him in free agency, with the 34-year-old having been an attractive target for a number of teams during the offseason.
Gordon was traded to the LA Clippers last season, playing 22 games with the franchise after over six years with the Houston Rockets. He then became a free agent, presenting as a legitimate option for the cash-strapped Warriors who only had minimum contracts to utilize.
Veteran Eric Gordon rejected the Golden State Warriors in the belief the Phoenix Suns are “onto something special.”
Speaking in an in-depth interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, the former Sixth Man of the Year confirmed Golden State was one of a number of teams in the hunt for his services.
"“Houston and the Warriors were definitely an option. Milwaukee was definitely an option. But I felt Phoenix was onto something special. It was a tough decision, but I really think we have everything going on here from ownership, to coaches and to players. It’s hard to beat.”"
The Warriors quickly pivoted to sign veteran point-guard Cory Joseph in free agency, although he’s had a limited start unaided by a back injury across the offseason and into training camp.
Gordon is playing an increased role in the Phoenix offense with Bradley Beal missing the start of the season and Devin Booker having missed two of the team’s three games. He’s currently averaging 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, but is shooting just 41.3% from the floor and 29.2% from three-point range.
While Gordon may not be playing next to Klay Thompson on the Warriors, he does hope to join the sharpshooter in a different uniform next offseason. The 33-year-old is reportedly considering playing for the Bahamas in next year’s Olympics, despite having played for Team USA in the past. Gordon played for the island nation in this year’s FIBA World Cup, and would love to play with the five-time All-Star.
"“It’s too early to know. But he knows the direction we’re at. I think he sees how meaningful it is for the Bahamas,” Gordon said of Thompson"
The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place in July and August, with Team USA already forming a superstar lineup featuring Golden State star Stephen Curry along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant among others.