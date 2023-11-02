Bleacher Report team grades reflect Golden State Warriors strong start
The Golden State Warriors have made a strong start to the NBA season, winning four-straight games after a disappointing season opener against the Phoenix Suns.
Led by two-time MVP Stephen Curry and a rejuvenated bench unit guided by offseason acquisition Chris Paul, the Warriors have been one of the most impressive teams in the league across the first handful of games.
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the top five performing teams according to Bleacher Report’s grades through the first week of the season.
Providing early season grades for every team in the league, Bleacher Report marked the Warriors an ‘A’ prior to Wednesday night’s thrilling 102-101 win over the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.
Golden State was one of four teams to be graded an ‘A’, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets were the only team to be marked an A+, although that came before their 21-point loss against the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Wednesday.
"“The Warriors are still very, very good. Stephen Curry is taking almost 13 threes per game (hitting 47.1 percent) for 33.5 points per game. Klay Thompson is leading the team in minutes (and hitting 40 percent from deep). Chris Paul has fit in very well as a distributor, although his three-point shot has been missing,” Eric Pincus wrote."
Golden State are one of only four teams to have won four games — they and the Nuggets are each at 4-1. The Mavericks and Celtics are the only remaining undefeated teams, with the latter looking particularly ominous after a 51-point win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
The Warriors have surprised many, particularly on the defensive end of the floor where they were absent Draymond Green for the opening two games and with him on a minutes restriction for the following three. Golden State are currently ranked sixth in defensive rating, 10th in offensive rating, and fifth in overall net rating.
The Warriors impressive start is only heightened by having played three road games, with four more to come in a travel-heavy opening to the season where seven of their first nine are away from Chase Center.