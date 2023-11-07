10 best players to ever suit up for the Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have had some all-time players come through town. Three times a player in a Warriors uniform has won the MVP award. 52 times a Warrior has been named to an All-NBA Team. 33 players have been named to 102 All-Star squads.
Yet looking solely at the accomplishments of players in Warriors uniforms misses some of the greatness to come through town. For example, Chris Paul joins the Warriors this season as one of the greatest point guards of all time, a first-ballot Hall of Fame player. His career is more impressive than most of those 33 All-Stars, but his accomplishments for this franchise are still in their infancy.
With that in mind, let’s look at the 10 best players to play for the Warriors — not a ranking of the 10-best Warriors ever, but the best players who logged even one minute for the team during their careers. That will include some players like Stephen Curry who have played every minute for the Warriors, and others like Chris Paul who built Hall of Fame careers in other jerseys.
Honorable Mentions
There are more than just 10 stars to pass through this franchise, so a few names that just made the cut deserve a tip of the hat. Chris Webber played his first and last seasons for the Warriors, and in between, he put together a Hall of Fame career, including five All-NBA selections. Bernard King was a smooth scorer best known for his time with the New York Knicks, but he played two seasons in Golden State, earning his first All-Star berth in 1981-82. Nate Thurmond played most of his career for the Warriors, making seven All-Star teams.
Now let’s look at the Top 10 best players to ever suit up for the Warriors, starting with a very familiar face to current fans.