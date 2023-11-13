Steve Kerr preaches perspective as Golden State Warriors hit rough patch
After a promising 6-2 start to the season, the Golden State Warriors have hit a rough patch with three-straight losses that included back-to-back defeats to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves over the weekend.
The Warriors were unable to combat the interior size of both teams, leaving superstar Stephen Curry to shoulder much of the offensive load. The two-time MVP tallied 68 points across the two games, with the remainder of the starting lineup contributing just 70 points combined.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has preached perspective in the wake of a three-game slide for his team.
Golden State couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat for large stretches of both games, shooting 74-186 (39.8%) from the floor and 21-70 (30%) from three-point range across the two outings.
Despite the struggles, head coach Steve Kerr preached perspective following the weekend’s losses to rivals he labelled as “two great defensive teams.”
"“I’m actually not overly concerned. The season is filled with ups and downs, and we’re in a little bit of a spell right now”, Kerr said after the loss to the Timberwolves. “It’s not like we’re the world’s greatest team when we were 6-2 and we’re not the world’s worst team losing the last three…this is a part of the season.”"
While Kerr has a point, Warrior fans are growing frustrated at the same concerns that’s plagued their entire season rather than just the last three games. Andrew Wiggins has been incredibly inefficient and quiet across all 11 games, while Klay Thompson looks like a shadow of the dangerous shooting threat that’s made him capable of consistent 25-point performances.
Golden State are yet to have a player not named Curry score more than 20 points this season. That’s a statistic and storyline almost overriding the winning or losing aspect right now, and it’s becoming one that only grows in discussion the further it goes.
In a league where teams will routinely put up 110-120+ points, relying on one consistent scoring option isn’t going to take you very far. For as good as Curry is, the over-reliance on a 35-year-old is unendurable across the course of a long season.
Kerr is right to preach perspective, and all the angst could disappear with a win against the Timberwolves on Tuesday thanks to 20-point outings from Thompson and/or Wiggins. Yet until that happens, fans will also rightfully question and bemoan the lack of support afforded to their franchise superstar.