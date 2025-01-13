3 Former Warriors who are still without NBA jobs in 2025

Some injury issues over recent games has opened up some rare opportunities for those toward the end of the Golden State Warriors roster, particularly in Friday's loss to the Indiana Pacers where the franchise were without their four best players.

Gui Santos was undoubtedly the biggest positive over the recent back-to-back, playing a pivotal role in Thursday's win over the Detroit Pistons before another impressive performance against the Pacers. Pat Spencer took advantage of the opportunity with a career-high 17 points on Friday, while the fanbase got an exciting glimpse of what rookie center Quinten Post

But while many around the league are getting this sort of mid-season opportunity to try and cement their NBA future, others aren't so lucky and are stuck plying their trade at lower levels or overseas.

3 Former Warriors who are still without an NBA contract

1. Lester Quinones

The most recent Golden State player to lose their NBA contract, Lester Quinones was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in early December after just four games with the franchise. The young guard has to be one of the most talented players currently outside the NBA, having impressed at times in 37 games with the Warriors last season,.

Quinones is now trying to work his way back into the NBA via the G League, having averaged 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 41.5% 3-point shooting since joining the Delaware Blue Coats following his departure from the 76ers.

2. JaMychal Green

There's a lot of discussion right now about the Warriors need for a stretch big, with JaMychal Green having unsuccessfully filled the role in the 2022-23 season. The third-last time Green entered an NBA game, he had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 3-of-6 from 3-point range as a starter for Golden State in the second-round of the 2023 playoffs.

Perhaps that game could have led to another NBA team having interest in the now 34-year-old, but Green is yet to add to his 9-year NBA career or 544 total games. He averaged 14 minutes in 57 regular season games for the Warriors, averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds on 37.8% 3-point shooting.

3. Juan Toscano-Anderson

One of the great individual stories in the Bay Area over recent years, Juan Toscano-Anderson worked his way up from undrafted Oakland native to NBA champion with his hometown team. Toscano-Anderson joined the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2022 title, yet had little impact and was traded to the Utah Jazz mid-season.

The 31-year-old did sign briefly and played 11 games with the Sacramento Kings last season, but has otherwise been with the Mexico City Capitanes in the G League where he's averaged 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season.