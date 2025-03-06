The Golden State Warriors are a completely new team. With Jimmy Butler in the lineup, they are 9-1 with a top 10 offensive and defensive rating. They’ve climbed their way up the Western Conference standings and now hold down the sixth-seed with eyes on overcoming the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

However, this turnaround hasn’t all been Butler. Since the All-Star break the Warriors have had one of the easiest schedules in the league. They are 8-2 over their last ten games, and have been winning most of them by a comfortable margin. Most of these games haven’t been against contending teams, making it difficult to determine how good Golden State really are.



They beat the Rockets without Fred VanVleet and the Milwaukee Bucks when they were without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The only real playoff team that they’ve beaten since Butler joined was the Knicks, and they too were missing All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Needless to say the Warriors are going to be further tested as they look to compete for another ring.

3 big games remaining on the Warriors schedule

Golden State's schedule is going to get a bit tougher. It might be a good thing because they'll need to get tested a few times before the playoffs start. They currently have two more games against the Denver Nuggets, and one each against the Los Angeles Lakers, Knicks, Grizzlies, Rockets and Bucks.

Their March 18th game against the Nuggets might be their first huge test. The Nuggets are rolling, going 7-3 in their last ten games while possesing the best player in the world in Nikola Jokic. The 3x MVP size has the ability to present all sorts of problems for the undersized Warriors, making this battle a true test of the their ceiling.

The next key game on their schedule is against the Lakers on April 4th. Since trading for Luka Doncic, the Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the league. With their new squad, they look like real title contenders. Any game between LeBron James and Stephen Curry is must-see TV, but this game will have a little extra drama behind it. Both teams will be fighting for advantageous playoff seeding and the need to prove that their new teams can best their California rival.

The last important game may not have as much star power or drama behind it, but it could be huge for playoff seeding. The Warriors play the Houston Rockets on April 7th, and it could help determine where each team lands at the beginning of the playoffs. With the Warriors chasing the Rockets in the playoff seeding, this one could feel like one of those dramatic playoff game from the late 2010's.