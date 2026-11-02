3 looming Warriors matchups will represent a true test of this roster's viability

The Golden State Warriors have officially turned things around.

It started with a dominant win against a seemingly dormant Denver Nuggets team—in which Stephen Curry only took eight shots and sat for much of the fourth quarter. Golden State then rattled off back-to-back wins against potential contenders in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers. Although Minnesota was down Anthony Edwards, the combined viability of the offense between those two games gave some major reasons for optimism about this roster.

But it was the win against the Los Angeles Clippers last night that was truly promising. Even with Curry and Draymond Green resting on the first half of a back-to-back, which will be completed tonight against the Phoenix Suns, Yaxel Lendeborg was able to carry Golden State into its fourth-straight victory. If this team is going to position itself well for a postseason run, those are the types of games it's going to need to win over the course of the season.

Four wins, though, isn't enough to truly solidify this roster's viability. This upcoming stretch—and particularly three matchups—will serve as the true measuring stick of this team. If the Warriors can exit November with their momentum intact, the only place to go from there is up.

The Warriors' three most important looming matchups all represent a unique challenge in that regard.

3 important Warriors matchups that serve as a test of this team's consistency

11/11 @ Houston Rockets

We all remember the seven-game, first-round playoff victory over Houston two years ago. But this is a different Rockets team, even markedly so from last season with Kevin Durant in the fold. The return of Fred VanVleet from his ACL tear has paid major dividends, and it seems like the Rockets have finally found a viable offensive structure that incorporates each of their young pieces in a suitable role.

To this point in the season, Houston is first in the NBA in offensive rating, and their defense is as formidable as ever. By the time the Warriors arrive at this matchup, this may easily be the best team they've played across the first month of the season.

But if Golden State can ride a big game from Curry or Lendeborg to a victory against this type of team, it will be a major sign of their ability to contend for a top-six seed.

11/13 @ San Antonio Spurs (NBA Cup)

The Spurs need no introduction. They're 4-2 across their first six games, and with the Oklahoma City Thunder having been depleted by injuries, they've now officially taken the mantle as the most formidable team in the NBA.

They have some things to sort out this season, including their backcourt balance with De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle, and this isn't a game the Warriors need to win, per se. But if they can make this a competitive matchup, especially in NBA Cup play, off the back of a victory over Houston, it may entice people to start taking this team more seriously on a national stage.

The most intriguing storyline here will be the ability of Golden State's small-ball lineup to matchup with Victor Wembanyama. Could this game prove to be an inflection point on the Warriors' projected need for a center?

11/19 @ Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies aren't anywhere close to these other two teams in terms of pure talent on their roster, but they've played like they are to this point in the season. They're currently 6-0, and the addition of Cameron Boozer along with some further development from Zach Edey and Cedric Coward has this team looking like a real contender for a top-six seed.

They're currently third in the NBA in offensive rating and second in defensive rating. They may certainly slow down a bit between now and Nov. 19, but this is the caliber of team Golden State is going to need to beat consistently if they want to be in the mix for a bona fide playoff berth. A dominant win here may reflect more on the Grizzlies' long-term consistency than it does the Warriors' immediate viability, but to this point in 2026-27, Memphis represents the upper echelon of the class of teams Golden State should be trying to top in the standings.