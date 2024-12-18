3 Moves Warriors still need to make after trading for Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder has officially joined the Golden State Warriors and held his first press conference on Tuesday, having arrived from the Brooklyn Nets following a near career-best start to the season.

The German point guard is set to solve a number of issues for the Warriors, namely the backup point guard position while also being a reliable starting back court partner for Stephen Curry.

3 Moves the Warriors need to make after acquiring Dennis Schroder

Schroder won't solve all the issues currently facing Steve Kerr, with an acknowledgement among most fans and those in league circles that Golden State will be active in pursuing other moves ahead of the February 6 deadline.

Let's have a look at three moves the Warriors still need to make, a couple of which have arisen as a result of the Schroder trade.

1. Figure out the starting lineup

Steve Kerr confirmed on Tuesday that Schroder is all but certain to start alongside Curry, alleviating an issue that couldn't be addressed by Lindy Waters III, Brandin Podziemski or Buddy Hield.

Golden State may have a closing lineup figured out with Curry, Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green, but that's unlikely to be a sustainable starting unit without anyone above 6'7".

Does Green continue to come off the bench? What does that mean for Kuminga? Is Kevon Looney back as the Warriors' starting center for the rest of the season? These are all questions Kerr has to answer, with the chance that it's only solved by another significant trade.

2. Find another young developmental prospect

One underrated aspect to the Schroder trade is the fact Golden State relinquished two-way contracted guard Reece Beekman after an impressive start to the G League season. That leaves a two-way spot for the Warriors to fill alongside Quinten Post and Pat Spencer, with no indications of where they'll turn to in replacing the 23-year-old.

Golden State could look internally at their G League program and a player like Jackson Rowe or Blake Hinson, both of who were on the training camp roster. They could also look at reuniting with Lester Quinones or Daeqwon Plowden, but that would appear more unlikely than adding a new player who's never been on a two-way deal with the franchise.

3. Find their Stephen Curry co-star

From Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, to the recent speculation surrounding Jimmy Butler and LeBron James, the Warriors are very clearly still in pursuit of a blockbuster trade for a star.

That's set to continue in the lead up to the deadline, with Butler certainly the hottest name right now given the Miami Heat's openness to dealing their star forward, not to mention the 35-year-old provided a reminder of his talents with 35 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Whether it's Butler or another star making in excess of $40 million, it's going to be difficult for the Warriors to execute a trade given the amount of players and picks that would have to be involved in the restricted apron era.