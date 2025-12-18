3 Potential Steve Kerr replacements if Warriors decide to move on

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been on the hot seat as of late. With the team struggling and desperate for answers, it's starting to feel more and more like this could be Kerr's final season coaching the franchise.

After Warriors owner Joe Lacob's leaked email exchange revealed his frustrations with the team, which he seemingly partly attributed to coaching, it seems that the guy who has the most control over whether Kerr returns may not be totally pleased with the job he's doing.

Warriors need to think about who could succeed Steve Kerr

It seems highly unlikely that the Warriors would get rid of Kerr in the middle of this season. After everything he has done for the franchise, being at the helm for all four of the team's championships over the past decade, it would be shameful if he was dismissed before the season is out.

However, Kerr's contract is up at the end of this season and if things do not turn around, and the Warriors either miss the playoffs or have an early exit in the playoffs, then it would not be at all surprising if the two sides agreed to have a mutual parting of ways.

If that occurred, who could potentially replace him? Let's take a look at three potential names.

Jerry Stackhouse

If the Warriors wanted to maintain some kind of continuity, they could hire Jerry Stackhouse who has been an assistant coach with the team since 2024. He had a lengthy playing career and has essentially been coaching ever since he retired in 2013.

This would be a safer choice that does not rock the boat very much and may be more popular with key players on the roster like star Stephen Curry.

Todd Golden

The Warriors could take a page from the book of their Bay Area neighbors, the San Francisco Giants, and hire a successful coach straight from the college ranks.

Todd Golden led the University of Florida men's basketball team to a national championship in 2025 which feature impressive Golden State rookie Will Richard. Not only that, but he has ties to the Bay Area as he was the head coach at the University of San Francisco and played college ball at Saint Mary's College of California.

Heck, his last name is even Golden. It's almost like it was meant to be.

He would represent a candidate more focused on building a future contender for the Warriors. He could grow and develop alongside a young team the same way that Mark Daigneault has done with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, he would also be a new coach having to earn the respect of Stephen Curry, while having to corral big personalities like Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. That would be a tough task for a rookie NBA coach, so maybe Golden would be better suited to lead the Warriors if they ever opted for a full-on rebuild with a young team.

Mark Jackson

Why not run it back with Mark Jackson? He was the last head coach of the Warriors prior to Steve Kerr and is still loved by players like Curry and Green. Maybe they could bring him back for one season to finish off Curry's career right with the coach he played under earlier in his career.

The relationship between Lacob and Jackson might be frayed still from his exit, meaning it would likely only come about if there was a strong push among the player group led by Curry.

We will see if the Warriors do end up having to look for a new head coach to replace Kerr after this season, but with the way things are trending it seems like a distinct possibility.