3 shocking Warriors statistics that has propelled bright start
After winning all six preseason games, the Golden State Warriors have continued to roll their momentum into the regular season with a 4-1 record through five games.
The Warriors won their first two games on the road by a record-setting 77 combined points, while also winning their last two against the New Orleans Pelicans without the services of Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and De'Anthony Melton.
3 shocking statistics that have helped the Warriors to a 4-1 record
Before Golden State heads on a challenging five-game road-trip starting with the Houston Rockets on Saturday, let's take a look at three surprising statistics that have propelled the excellent start to the season.
1. Brandin Podziemski leads the entire league in plus-minus
After stunningly leading the Warriors in total plus-minus during his rookie season, Brandin Podziemski is currently going one better by leading the entire league in plus-minus through five games. The second-year guard is currently +87 in 146 minutes, which included being +35 against the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener despite going scoreless.
Cleveland Cavaliers trio Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert are ranked second, third and fourth in plus-minus, while Lindy Waters III astonishingly ranks eighth in the league despite playing only 73 minutes on the season.
2. 98.4 defensive rating
The Warriors spoke about their desire to be an elite defensive team prior to the season, but even they couldn't have predicted how good they've been through the first five games. Sure, the opposition hasn't been elite offensively by any means, yet a defensive rating below 100 is nothing to be scoffed at.
Golden State's 98.4 defensive rating ranks second behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, while they rank first in overall net rating ahead of the Cavaliers and Thunder. It's a huge lift for the Warriors who ranked 15th with a 114.5 defensive rating last season.
3. Buddy Hield's three-point shooting
After signing a four-year, $37.8 million deal with Golden State during the offseason, Buddy Hield has broke all kinds of records as he leads the team in scoring at 21.2 points per game. His 24 made threes leads the league, while that's also the most of any player in the first five games with a new team in NBA history.
What's crazier is that Hield is only averaging 24 minutes per game in a bench role. He's averaging 14.4 three-point attempts per 36 minutes which is 1.7 more than the next best player who's played at least 12 minutes this season.
It's not just the volume that's insane, but the rate in which Hield is knocking down shots. The 31-year-old is 24-of-48 from three-point range, with his 50% clip easily the best of any player to have taken more than 35 threes.