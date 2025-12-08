3-team blockbuster trade pitch brings Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors want to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo; it's the worst-kept secret in basketball. Such a deal means giving up either Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green, a painfully difficult decision. Could the path to getting a deal done involve the Chicago Bulls?

The Bulls and the Warriors are linked via trade all the time. From Nikola Vucevic last season, Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine the year before that and dating all the way back to a draft-day trade that could have brought Tyrese Haliburton to the Dubs instead of James Wiseman, the Bulls and the Warriors have been eyeing one another from across the room but haven't danced.

The last trade between the two teams was when the Warriors bought the pick that became Jordan Bell. The last player traded between the two teams was C.J. Watson going to Chicago in 2010.

Recent speculation has linked the Bulls and Jonathan Kuminga, but with Matas Buzelis breaking out such a deal seems increasingly unlikely. Chicago doesn't want to take the ball out of the hands of Josh Giddey and Buzelis to give Kuminga a crack at things. Yet that doesn't mean the Bulls aren't interested in a power forward on the roster.

As Chicago looks to take a step forward, they need a defensive difference-maker. Reporting has suggested they want their "Pascal Siakam", a veteran star who can come in and inject some seriousness to the franchise. Draymond Green isn't on the level of Siakam on offense, but the impact he could have on their defense would be monstrous.

Why would the Warriors trade Green to the Bulls? They wouldn't, unless it was a part of a larger deal to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in The Bay. If the Milwaukee Bucks are moving off of Antetokounmpo, it won't be to keep a semi-competitive team on the court. Green is 35 years old; he would need to be routed to another team.

That's where the Bulls come in. If the Warriors build a trade for Antetokounmpo and route Green to the Chicago Bulls, the Bulls can send a pick and less intimidating salary to the Bucks to get things flowing. Credit to The Third Apron for building a potential trade to make this happen. Here is the deal in full:

Will this trade work for all sides?

The Bucks are landing a haul of draft capital, five first-round picks in all. The Bulls' first is likely to be a late lottery pick this year, while the Warriors' would likely be in the 18-25 range. Then they would have another trio of future Golden State firsts, with the value going up as Stephen Curry and Antetokounmpo age. In 2032, Curry will be retired and Giannis will be 37.

They get an expiring contract in Collins, a veteran to flip in Buddy Hield, and a pair of young players in Tre Jones and Kuminga to add to their stable of possibilities. The only player to truly value is Kuminga, with the hope that with a long leash on the Bucks he can level up down the stretch of this season and next year.

Is this deal worth it for the Warriors? Moving on from Green is a difficult choice, but it's not altogether different than moving on from Klay Thompson. The Warriors did that at the right time, and this could be the move to say goodbye to Draymond before he falls off a cliff or crosses the line again -- but it will still be difficult. Moving on from a four-time champion and the best defender of his generation is not a decision made lightly.

The resulting team, however, might just make it worth it. Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Al Horford as a closing five, with the likes of Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Will Richard, Gui Santos and Quentin Post coming off the bench. There would also be a roster spot opened up for Pat Spencer to join the full roster.

It's a big swing, and not one taken lightly. If the Bucks are open to such a deal, however, this one makes a lot of sense for all teams involved. And it could make the Warriors a true title contender even in the age of the Thunder.