3 Warriors roster moves we could see immediately after preseason finale
The Golden State Warriors will conclude their preseason against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, with the game also set to signal the end for some players on the roster.
With 20 players currently on the training camp/preseason roster, the Warriors will have to cut at least three to bring their roster down to 17 prior to the regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers next week.
The Warriors are expected to say goodbye to three players
Golden State wasted no time making their roster decisions 12 months ago, waiving veterans Rudy Gay and Rodney McGruder just hours after their final preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs. We could see something similar after Friday's game, with these three roster decisions expected to be made.
1. Waive Kevin Knox II
After an impressive Summer League campaign with the Warriors that eventually led to a training camp contract, the same opportunity hasn't quite been there for Kevin Knox II throughout preseason.
The former top 10 pick has played just 15 minutes across two games, having tallied a total of six points, four rebounds and two blocks. Knox is battling with Gui Santos for the 14th roster spot, but it's unlikely he would have surpassed the Brazilian forward who in contrast has appeared in all five games and has played 37 total minutes.
2. Waive Jackson Rowe
Jackson Rowe's training camp contract was always seen as a means to bring him back to Santa Cruz for their G League campaign. While the 6'7" forward is still eligible for a two-way contract (unlike Knox) and could take the place of Quinten Post, Reece Beekman or Pat Spencer, his 13 total minutes in preseason suggests that's highly unlikely.
3. Waive Blake Hinson
Golden State quickly snapped up Blake Hinson on a training camp contract after his two-way deal was waived by the Lakers last month. Given his size and shooting ability, there was plenty of intrigue in Hinson who shot 42.9% on an average of 7.9 attempts from three-point range with the Pittsburgh Panthers last season.
Unfortunately Hinson hasn't had the opportunity to showcase that in preseason, having played a team-low 11 total minutes in which he made one of his two three-point attempts. You could easily make the argument that the Warriors should keep Hinson above Spencer or Beekman on a two-way contract, but again there's no indication to suggest that will happen.