The Golden State Warriors made a couple of moves at the NBA trade deadline, dealing Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors and trading Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis.

While a number of rumored Warriors trade pieces survived the deadline, they should not feel completely safe. Numerous names came up in rumors ahead of the deadline, and while some of that may have been smoke, the Warriors do have some trade pieces who could be involved in a package over the summer. Let’s look at three guys whose spot on the team is not secure.

The Warriors will presumably be active again in looking to upgrade the roster during the offseason, so let’s look at three guys whose spot on the team isn't secure.

Brandin Podziemski

Some Warriors fans might laugh at the idea of Brandin Podziemski having trade value, but the young player does have talent that other teams could find attractive. Obviously, there is still a lot of room for growth, but he is a shooter who can get hot and he has skills that benefit the Warriors even if his defense is still shaky and his ball handling is questionable.

But now that the Warriors traded away Kuminga, Podziemski might be the most attractive young player the Warriors have to offer other teams. He’s a Milwaukee native, meaning if Golden State included him in a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for a certain Greek superstar, that could make for a more attractive offer.

Moses Moody

Another young player who was not dealt was Moses Moody. He's been a solid player for the Warriors at times, but he hasn't necessarily taken that big step forward like the franchise was hoping for.

He can have strong nights like he did against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night where he put up 25 points, but he doesn't always do that consistently enough to warrant a starting role.

Moody in himself wouldn’t get the Warriors a ton in a potential trade, but he could be a part of a package and his three-year, $37.5 million contract is certainly team-friendly enough to be valuable.

Draymond Green

Obviously, a lot of the buzz around the trade deadline centered on Draymond Green. Even if Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy tried to deny it, it does seem like Green came up, or would have come up, in discussions with the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo if talks progressed.

Ultimately they did not, but if talks reignite in the summer then the Warriors would have to include Green or Jimmy Butler in that deal to get something done, assuming the former Defensive Player of the Year picks up his player option for next season.

These Warriors remain with the team and will be important over the remainder of the season, especially given they can't be sure of their future and will need to make a statement to Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office.