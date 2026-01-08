It seems obvious to everyone at this point that the Golden State Warriors are going to trade Jonathan Kuminga. However, outside of the former seventh overall pick, which players are most likely to be moved ahead of the February 5th NBA trade deadline?

The Warriors are reportedly not keen on the idea of trading either Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler, but maybe they are more willing to part with some of their younger players who have not yet emerged as they may have hoped.

3 Warriors not named Jonathan Kuminga who could be on the move

Brandin Podziemski

Brandin Podziemski can be a polarizing player amongst Warriors fans because he can be so streaky. When he gets hot and finds his rhythm, it's easy to understand why head coach Steve Kerr and the coaching staff likes him. Yet when he's struggling and indecisive, it's hard to see how he factors into the team's future plans.

The third-year guard has been playing better lately, so maybe he would make sense as someone who could be dealt for a veteran scorer who is more reliable. The Warriors need more offense and in a perfect world Podziemski would be supplying that reliably, but maybe instead he could be an attractive trade chip.

Moses Moody

Moody is another young Warriors player who has shown flashes of brilliance on offense, but he just has not been able to produce consistently enough to make the Warriors fully believe in him.

At just 23-years-old, maybe a team would be willing to take a chance on him and see if a change of scenery would unlock the next level he is searching for.

Buddy Hield

Ideally, Buddy Hield would be that offensive threat to give the Warriors a reliable scoring option off the bench who lessens the burden on Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Unfortunately, the veteran has struggled this season and is putting up career-worst numbers.

Hield can be very easy to root for when he is playing well given his goofy personality and fun-spirited bickering with Jimmy Butler, but he has been more of an afterthought lately in Steve Kerr's rotation. Could another team unlock the version of Hield who was such a reliable three-point threat for most of his career?

The Warriors need to make a move or two to try and push the team above the middling .500 play they've displayed for much of the season. Perhaps trading one or multiple of these three players, along with Kuminga, could help get an impact player for the rest of the campaign and moving forward.