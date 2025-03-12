3 Warriors who will be unfairly impacted by Jonathan Kuminga's return

Jonathan Kuminga is set to finally return to the Golden State Warriors lineup on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings, having been out of action for 31 games following a severe ankle sprain on January 4.

The return of the talented forward will be a welcome one for the Warriors, with Kuminga viewed as the final piece of the puzzle for a team that's suddenly drawing championship discussion following a 12-2 run since the arrival of Jimmy Butler.

3 Players who will feel the impact of Jonathan Kuminga's return

Kuminga will need minutes as Golden State's most talented young player, one of their best players overall, and as arguably their biggest x-factor ahead of a playoff run. However, who he takes them from is another discussion entirely and one of the biggest challenges now facing head coach Steve Kerr.

While Butler and 2x MVP Stephen Curry are leading the way, the Warriors are rolling and getting contributions from almost everyone within the current rotation. That makes things difficult for Kerr, but let's look at three players whose minutes are likely to be unfairly (but necessarily) impacted by Kuminga's return:

1. Moses Moody

Golden State are now an incredible 15-1 this season with Moses Moody in the starting lineup. The young wing's role as a starter shouldn't change, yet his minutes may still diminish a little with Kuminga's return.

Moody has averaged 29 minutes over the last 15 games, suggesting he's become the fourth-most important player behind the veteran trio of Curry, Butler and Draymond Green. Once off a minutes restriction, Kuminga will likely take that mantle from his fellow 2021 lottery pick and subsequently eat into some of Moody's playing time.

2. Gui Santos

Following Saturday's win over the Detroit Pistons, Steve Kerr told the media that he simply must play Gui Santos even beyond Kuminga's return. That came after the Brazilian forward was the unsung hero of that game, having finished with 15 points and six rebounds while leading the Warriors in plus-minus.

Santos may remain in the Warrior rotation -- particularly with Kuminga on a minutes restriction -- but it's still difficult not to see his minutes getting impacted given both are 6'7" forwards who play a similar role. Santos has averaged over 19 minutes across the last six games, though that may go down to 12-15 over the coming weeks.

3. Gary Payton II

Gary Payton II had the night of his life against his former team on Monday, pouring in a career-high 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting that included a remarkable four threes in the first-half. The 32-year-old has found more of an offensive groove over recent weeks, which included a 16-point burst against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

As good as Payton has been, he's still the eighth or ninth guy in the rotation and is therefore likely to feel the impact of Kuminga's return. The veteran guard will always be there as an insurance measure for Kerr, but Kuminga has a much higher upside which the Warriors probably need in order to truly reach championship contention.