The Golden State Warriors have harshly returned to reality after a blistering 12-3 start to the 2024-25 season. Now sitting at 19-20, the playoffs look unrealistic, and the play-in even seems far-fetched given their current form.

3 Ways the Warriors can salvage their season

With Stephen Curry’s retirement looming, according to him, the Warriors have a few ways to turn this season around and not waste another year of the greatest shooter ever.

1. Get healthy

This sounds simple in theory and not something the players can control. However, the Warriors need to get healthy and at the right time. In the wild Western Conference, every game matters. Curry and Draymond Green not being available for every game could cost them down the stretch.

The 2x MVP has dealt with fluid in his knee and a sprained thumb this season. Green has had a back issue that has caused both him and Curry to miss at least one game in a back-to-back. As coach Steve Kerr stated, this is necessary due to the risk of a long-term injury which would ruin any chance this year. Not to mention, this is simply what happens as players get older.

No Steph Curry and Draymond Green at Pacers tonight



“Draymond’s back has been tight. Steph still has fluid in his knee.”



“When they’re injured, we have to be careful or they’re going to miss a month or two and there goes our season.”



“It’s the reality when players get older.” pic.twitter.com/Jvfs7ofZq5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 10, 2025

Outside of the two leaders, pivotal players' injuries on this team have disrupted a consistent rotation. Just recently, Jonathan Kuminga had a severe ankle sprain while playing the best ball of his career. Moses Moody has been in and out while dealing with a knee injury. Gary Payton II has missed time with a calf injury, Brandin Podziemski with an abdomen injury, and you can even go back to De’Anthony Melton being lost for the season after seeming like a perfect fit next to Stephen Curry.

Injuries are a part of the game, and teams have it even worse than the Warriors. Just ask the Orlando Magic who've managed to thrive despite major injuries to stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

2. Knock down shots

Another thing that may seem simple in the grand scheme of things. However, the Golden State Warriors are currently one of the worst teams in the league regarding shooting particularly free throw percentage and shots around the rim where they're dead last. They are average shooting the three-ball, don't convert free throws, and miss the most layups in the NBA. That is a recipe for disaster.

December was a historically bad shooting month for the Golden State Warriors, and no one individual was immune not even Curry. No one is asking or expecting them to become one of the best shooting teams; however, guys like Dennis Schröder, Buddy Hield, and Brandin Podziemski have plenty of room to improve from three.

A lot falls on Trayce Jackson-Davis who needs to improve when finishing around the rim. The free throw line comes down to focus and routine. Luckily for the Warriors, late in games, they can usually give it to Curry who's the greatest free throw shooter in the history of the NBA.

3. Shake up the roster

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office can’t be afraid to make moves and go all in. The lack of commitment to the greatest player the franchise will ever see has been a concerning and essential topic over the last few years. The draft picks have not been spectacular by any means, and the lack of legitimate moves leaves doubt in Curry's trust.

Jimmy Butler or a big-time superstar seems off the table, but plenty of good talent is being shopped around the league. It's time to make a move and put to bed the “two-timeline” approach before it's too late.

These few things could help salvage a season headed in the wrong direction. It must happen soon as the Sacramento Kings are surging after firing Mike Brown, Kawhi Leonard is back for the Clippers, Ant is carrying the Timberwolves, and even the Spurs and Wemby are looking to make noise.