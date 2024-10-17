3 Winners and 3 Losers from Warriors preseason so far
While preseason results should be taken with a grain of salt, the Golden State Warriors couldn't have been much more impressive in their five-game winning-streak to date.
Just to add some further excitement to the Warriors current form -- this is the fourth time in the last 10 years that they've won five preseason games, with the other three (2015, 2017 and 2022) all ultimately resulting in championships (per @WarriorsMuse).
The Warriors have found an identity in preseason
Golden State began their preseason in rusty fashion against the L.A. Clippers, having relied on an incredible buzzer-beating three-pointer from Lindy Waters III to propel them to a 91-90 victory in Hawaii.
Since then the Warriors have only got better. They won back-to-back games against the Sacramento Kings, and took care of the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers by a combined 32 points over their last two outings.
Tuesday's game against the Lakers was the first real dress rehearsal for the Warriors, having welcomed Andrew Wiggins back to the lineup for the first time this preseason. Veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both played in excess of 26 minutes, as did starting center Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Golden State will now have one more opportunity to fine tune their game ahead of the regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers next week. The Lakers visit to Chase Center on Friday could also be the first time the Warriors have a full complement of players, with Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton expected to return after missing Tuesday's victory.
That in itself is going to provide a huge source of intrigue on who Steve Kerr uses in his rotation -- who will start and who will be out of the mix altogether? But before we get to the final preseason outing, let's take a look back at some of the individual winners and losers from the first five games.