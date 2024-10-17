3 Winners and 3 Losers from Warriors preseason so far
Winners
1. Moses Moody
Undoubtedly the biggest winner for Golden State from an individual perspective, Moses Moody has made it nigh on impossible for Steve Kerr to leave him out of the rotation entering the regular season. So impressive has Moody been that some fans are even calling for him to be a starting candidate, but at the very least he should have solidified himself as a 20-minute per game player.
The 22-year-old has led the Warriors in scoring in three of the last four games, including a 21-point performance against the Lakers on Friday that saw him go 5-of-8 from three-point range. Moody is averaging a team-high 15.8 points in 20.5 minutes per game in preseason, having shot 43.3% from three-point range.
More importantly Moody's production is leading to winning, with Golden State +45 in his 102 minutes on the floor. If preseason is anything to go by, the former 14th overall pick is in for an overdue breakout year.
2. Lindy Waters III
His chances of a genuine rotation role may still remain low, but Lindy Waters III has certainly made an impression in his minutes during preseason. After being acquired by Golden State on draft day in June, Waters immediately made his mark with that remarkable buzzer-beater against the Clippers.
That was just one of 11 three-pointers Waters has made so far in preseason, having shot 47.8% from beyond the arc. Not just a one-trick pony, the 27-year-old is third on the team in total rebounds and also third in total plus-minus behind Moody and Buddy Hield.
3. Jonathan Kuminga
There's certainly improvements to be made for Jonathan Kuminga, namely in terms of defense and becoming a more consistent rebounder. Yet the biggest focus entering the preseason was his positional versatility, with Kuminga seeing himself as a small forward but Kerr viewing him as a four.
It appears Kerr's perspective has adjusted slightly over the past 10 days. Kuminga has started three of the five games at small forward, including Tuesday's game against the Lakers which saw Andrew Wiggins pushed to the two.
An improved jump-shot has led Kerr's mindset shift, with Kuminga 10-of-21 (47.6%) from three-point range in preseason. Kerr's willingness to play the 22-year-old at the three makes Kuminga a winner from the preseason, and sets him up for a starting role against the Trail Blazers on opening night.