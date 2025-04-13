Sunday Afternoon marks the unofficial beginning of the 2025 postseason for the Golden State Warriors. If you win at home against the Clippers, you're in and will face the Lakers. A loss means going back to the play-in, which has not favored the Warriors in recent history.

Star guard Stephen Curry has played in some of the most critical games in NBA history throughout his career, yet even he reiterated the importance of Sunday's matinee with LA. Curry didn't want to sound dramatic but said there should be "like a Game 7 kind of vibe."

Golden State's s season turnaround since the blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler has been one of the best stories this season. However, simply making the playoffs is not the goal for the aging trio of Curry, Butler and Draymond Green.

3 X-Factors that could make-or-break the Warriors in the postseason

1. Jonathan Kuminga

The rollercoaster between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors has been amplified this season. Before suffering a serious ankle injury, Kuminga had been playing some of the best basketball of his career. Yet time spent on the sideline, along with the dramatic roster and rotation changes, has made his integration back into the lineup tumultuous.

Combining that with the discourse around his impending restricted free agency has frustrated fans and even some in the organization. Coach Kerr made headlines when discussing how, a few weeks ago, this team looked better when it came to moving the ball and spacing. Many fans linked that timeline to when Kuminga came back, with a video of a clear and visibly frustrated Stephen Curry went viral as he looked deflated watching Kuminga not swing the ball.

Steve Kerr: “We have to pass the ball better. We have to get spaced better. We have to develop a rhythm. We were in a better place, I think, a few weeks ago.” pic.twitter.com/EFPfXGWinP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 12, 2025

That said, no one can deny that Kuminga brings an athletic, high-flying shot-creation and rim attack that can unlock an even more powerful Warriors attack. With his recent emphasis on defensive rebounding, he should be a viable option, especially with Curry off the floor where the offense can lack potency.

If there is ever a time to prove your worth of the luxurious contract you seek, it's in the playoffs. And Kuminga getting back to form could make this team even more dangerous.

2. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler was brought to the Bay Area for this exact moment. Not only did he change the course of the Warriors' season, but every NBA fan knows the lore about Butler's heroics in the playoffs. The 6x All-Star carried the Miami Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances -- once as the fifth-seed and once as an even more unlikely eighth-seed.

Butler has some of the most memorable and impressive performances in playoff history, like the 56-point eruption against the top-seeded Bucks in 2023, or his 47-point performance in Game 6 at Boston in 2022 to force a game seven. Many are anticipating an uptick in his aggression and assertiveness on the offensive end during the non-Steph minutes.

3. Moses Moody

Moses Moody has epitomized someone who is always ready and a true professional. Even though it has taken time for Coach Kerr to trust him, Moody has solidified himself in a starting lineup that has revived this season.

Moody has become one of the team's best and most critical point-of-attack defenders. Pairing that with a stretch of hot shooting from behind the arc has made him a vital piece moving forward. A recent shooting slump isn't ideal for the postseason, and finding that shot will help wonders for the Warriors and this starting group. Moody also recently signed a three-year, $37 million contract extension that continues to look like a steal with each game he plays.

Outside of the obvious need for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to be healthy and playing well, these three players will be x-factors in the success of this postseason and the ultimate goal of winning it all.