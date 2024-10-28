3x All-Star proposed as shock buyout candidate for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors not only have an incredibly deep roster to start the season, but their place just under the first tax apron also prohibits them from signing a free agent right now.
There's no need to anyway. Steve Kerr has enough trouble as it is figuring out what's been a 12-man rotation through three games, with the Warriors sitting at a 2-1 record after Sunday's loss to the L.A. Clippers at Chase Center.
Golden State could still look at possible 3-for-1 or even 4-for-1 trades as the season progresses, particularly if it lands them another star to pair with Stephen Curry. Such a scenario could require Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to fill out the rest of their roster with free agents.
3x All-Star Ben Simmons has been proposed as a potential buyout option for the Warriors
If the Warriors do have spots to fill at some point after the mid-season trade deadline, then they could find a former first overall pick and 3x All-Star on the buyout market. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons last week, Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons could be an option for Golden State as a backup to Draymond Green.
"I think he (Simmons) has a chance to become one of the most fascinating February buyout guys in a few years, because like he could be the center of New Orleans. He could be an absolutely crazy Draymond Green backup at Golden State," Simmons said.
It's been a steep decline for Simmons since his days in Philadelphia where he was one of the league's brightest young stars. The 28-year-old even received MVP votes in the 2020-21 season, but since then has played exactly 50 of a possible 249 regular season games.
When Simmons has taken to the floor, he's looked a shell of his former self and no where near the player who's now in the final year of a $177.2 million contract. The Australian has shown some signs of life to begin this season, having averaged 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 24 minutes over the first three games.
Given the Nets rebuilding nature, it's entirely plausible that Simmons does get bought out if they can't find a trade prior to the deadline. Would Golden State have interest? Only if the roster significantly changes, with Kerr's emphasis on three-point shooting leaving little wiggle room for a complete non-scoring threat like Simmons.
While he could be a reasonable backup in a similar role to that of Green, the Warriors already have a more consistent version of that in the form of Kyle Anderson who's struggling for minutes himself after being benched in the second-half of Sunday's defeat.