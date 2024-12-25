4 Christmas wishes for the Golden State Warriors this year

With 10 losses in their past 13 games, the Golden State Warriors are hoping that Christmas can bring a drastic change in fortune and form this year.

The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth of five huge Christmas Day games on the NBA schedule, with both teams having come off disappointing home losses on Monday.

4 Christmas wishes for the Warriors this year

Christmas is often a time for hope and positivity, so what exactly would the Warriors be after this time around? Let's have a look at four different things the franchise will hoping for...

1. A win over the Lakers

It pays to take things one game at a time in professional sport, but that's particularly the case when you're in poor form. Golden State do have a softer schedule with plenty of home games coming up, but their only focus should be on the Lakers and taking down the pacific rival on Wednesday.

Both teams find themselves within a very congested Western Conference, having also shared the recent matchups over the past two seasons. Golden State won the final three games last season, but that came after Los Angeles won four consecutive regular season games and the teams' second-round playoff series in 2023.

2. Find some offense

If there's one thing the Warriors will be wishing for this Christmas, it would be a rejuvenation in an offense that's become quite stale over recent weeks. Golden State are 15th in offensive rating for the season, but rank just 25th over the past 13 games.

They've particularly struggled in fourth-quarters whey they're 28th in the last 13 games, only sitting above the Washington Wizards and ironically the Lakers who they'll meet on Wednesday.

3. Make another trade

Without a second bonafide star and a front court combination that significantly lacks spacing, it's fair to assume that there's a limit on how much the Golden State offense can improve without making a considerable roster change.

The Warriors traded for Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets 10 days ago, but that's yet to bear fruit with the veteran guard struggling over his first three games. Regardless of how much Schroder improves as he acclimatizes to the Golden State system, there's a sense of inevitability about another trade being made before the February 6 deadline.

4. Figure out the rotation

Part of the need for another trade stems from Steve Kerr's struggles to figure out the rotation and a hierachy among the Warrior roster. The offseason concern of too much depth and not enough high end talent has come to fruition, often leading to frustration among fans when it comes to Kerr's decision-making.

No one typifies the uncertainty more than fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, with the Warriors needing to resolve their plans for the 22-year-old as his playing opportunity and form continues to rattle up-and-down.