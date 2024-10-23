4 Players whose future with Warriors could be impacted by Moses Moody extension
The Golden State Warriors and Moses Moody reached a contract extension agreement prior Monday's deadline, with the fourth-year wing signing a three-year, $39 million deal.
It's a huge development for Moody whose career with the Warriors has previously been plagued by inconsistent playing time, as well as regular trade speculation that included his name being part of the franchise's package for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen in July/August.
Moses Moody's contract could impact a number of Warriors teammates
Golden State were very meticulous with their contracts during the summer, having positioned themselves just under the first tax apron entering this season. Moody's salary is set to bump from $5.8 million this season to $11.6 million in 2025-26, and while that's not a drastic raise, it's enough to potentially impact those who the Warriors will have to make contract decisions on in the next 12 months.
Let's have a look at four players who may be impacted by the Moody extension:
1. Jonathan Kuminga
As Moody got himself a rookie extension, the same couldn't be said for fourth-year lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga. The duo may be in completely different situations, but there is little doubt that the front office would have viewed them together in relation to the overall payroll situation going forward.
Kuminga may play well enough to earn a significant contract anyway in restricted free agency, yet any offer from Golden State (or decision to match) will involve Moody's deal within the calculations.
2. De'Anthony Melton
After signing with the Warriors on the mid-level exception in the offseason, De'Anthony Melton will be hoping to raise his value before re-entering free agency in 2025. Moody's extension doesn't just figure to impact what Golden State may be willing to pay Melton in free agency, but that's multiplied tenfold by the fact they play similar positons.
Will the Warriors be willing to pay both players between $11-15 million, particularly if they both spend the majority of this season as bench players? If Moody proves himself capable of being a 25-minute per game rotation player, perhaps they'll be more willing to let Melton walk.
3. Gary Payton II/Kevon Looney
Both Gary Payton and Kevon Looney are entering this season on expiring contracts, and based on their form from 2023-24, it's difficult to envisage them again making $8-9 million per year on their next deal.
The Warriors could easily view the veteran duo as their best avenue to accomodating for Moody's new contract. Perhaps they let one or both walk in free agency, or at least bring them back on reduced deals that make up the difference of Moody's raise. As with Kuminga and Melton, it will all be determined by their respective impact this season.