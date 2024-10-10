4 Winners and 3 Losers from Warriors Preseason Victory vs. Kings
The Golden State Warriors may have recorded their second preseason victory on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, but the performance was chalk and cheese from their opening win on Saturday.
Not put off by their dismal 11-of-48 (22.9%) three-point shooting against the Clippers, the Warriors scorched the Kings with 28 made threes in what was a for more fluent and pleasing offensive display from the visitors.
Led by 14 combined triples from Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton and Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State's 28 threes on 53.8% shooting would have broken a franchise record had it not been in a preseason game.
Despite the hot shooting which saw them go 15-of-27 from beyond the arc in the first-half, the Warriors actually trailed by two points at the main break after giving up 41 second-quarter points.
Led by 15 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from All-Star acquisition DeMar DeRozan, the Kings shot 58.3% from the floor in the first-half. The sheer volume of Golden State's three-point shooting ultimately proved too much, particularly in the second-half where their bench depth was showcased in contrast to their opponent.
Head coach Steve Kerr responded "not much" when asked about what he liked on the defensive side of the ball, noting that the Kings picked them apart with their execution. He was much more complimentary of his team's offense, and rightly so given it was a near-flawless display particularly for a preseason game.
From an individual standpoint, the majority of players will have left this game feeling pretty good about themselves and their performance. That's not to say there's not a few who would have left disappointed, either because of their play or a lack of opportunity.
Let's have a look at four winners and three losers from the 10-point victory over the Kings: