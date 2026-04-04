In a season where just about everything that could go wrong has for the Golden State Warriors, it doesn’t hurt to look at a few of the bright spots from an otherwise forgettable year.

With Stephen Curry’s return imminent, there’s at least some renewed excitement and a collective sigh of relief from Warriors fans. And for those who may not have been watching closely during his absence, a few unexpected names have made real strides.

5 Major bright spots for the Warriors this season

With Curry joining Jimmy Butler on the sidelines over the past two months, Steve Kerr has had to lean on different players who have shown real improvement and been rays of light during a dark period.

1. Gui Santos

Gui Santos has gone from a player simply grateful for his opportunity to a legitimate piece of this team’s future. In the month of March, Santos averaged 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists across 15 games. That stretch included a career-high 31 points against Brooklyn, followed by 27 against Washington.

Santos has elevated his offensive game with crafty finishing, improved three-point shooting, and relentless effort on every possession. The next step will be tightening up his decision-making and ball handling, as he can still put himself in difficult situations that lead to turnovers.

Defensively, there are still questions about whether he can stay in front of quicker wings or hold up against stronger forwards, but the foundation is clearly there. The best part of Santos’ breakout is that Golden State already locked him in. His three-year, $15 million extension signed in late February now looks like a steal.

2. Moses Moody

Moses Moody is another player on a team-friendly deal, having signed a three-year, $39 million extension. Before his devastating patellar tendon tear in his return game against Dallas, Moody was in the middle of a career year. Whether it was his seven threes in a first quarter against New Orleans or a 13-game stretch of double-digit scoring, his growth was undeniable.

His three-point volume and efficiency reached career highs, and his effort defensively, often as the primary point-of-attack defender, stood out. Perhaps most importantly, Moody was playing with a level of confidence that hadn’t been seen before. The injury is a major setback, but the Warriors have every reason to be optimistic about what he can be when he returns.

3. Kristaps Porzingis

When Golden State moved on from Jonathan Kuminga, the return initially raised eyebrows. Acquiring Kristaps Porzingis, an expiring contract dealing with a mysterious illness, didn’t seem like the type of move the Warriors had in mind.

But credit where it’s due. With the help of Rick Celebrini and the Warriors’ medical staff, Porzingis has been available and productive. A 7’2” big with his skillset is rare, and he’s already made an impact.

For a team that has desperately needed rim protection alongside Draymond Green, Porzingis provides a presence they’ve lacked. Offensively, he’s fit seamlessly into the system, at times operating as a hub from the mid-post.

In just 12 games, he’s averaged 17.5 points, all without Curry, who could elevate his game even further. His play has already sparked conversations about whether Golden State should consider keeping him long-term.

4. Brandin Podziemski

Brandin Podziemski remains one of the more polarizing young players on the roster. At times, the criticism has been fair, and at other times, excessive. Podziemski has been open about wanting to be the next face of the franchise, which naturally comes with pressure.

Despite the ups and downs, his March was impressive: 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Even more notable is his availability, appearing in all 77 games so far and on track to play all 82. For a team that has dealt with constant injuries, that reliability has mattered.

5. De'Anthony Melton

De’Anthony Melton has also been a bright spot. Even coming off an ACL injury, he’s taken on a larger offensive role and performed well. Like Porzingis, he’s heading toward free agency and could be priced out of Golden State’s range. Still, his impact, including highlight moments like his poster dunk in Washington, hasn’t gone unnoticed.

There are also smaller stories worth mentioning. Pat Spencer has gone from a fun narrative to a legitimate contributor, including standout performances against Philadelphia and Cleveland. LJ Cryer has made the most of his opportunities after starting in Santa Cruz. Will Richard looks like a strong late second-round find. Malevy Leons showed toughness by playing through injury, even shooting free throws left-handed, and Nate Williams’ 47-minute, all-effort performance stood out.

This season hasn’t gone how the Warriors planned, not even close. But it hasn’t been empty, either. Between the emergence of young players and a few unexpected contributors stepping up, Golden State has at least found something to build on heading into an ever-important offseason.