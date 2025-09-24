6 Former players the Warriors could bring back this season

The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to reunions.

Andre Iguodala came back and won a final title with the franchise. Gary Payton II boomeranged back to the Dubs as well in recent years. Andrew Bogut played a handful of games at the end of his career after spending four high-impact years with the team earlier on.

We recently wrote about the possibility of a Klay Thompson return, but such a move is unlikely to happen this season. There has also been a lot of chatter about Kevin Durant refusing a reunion at last year's trade deadline.

What other former Warriors could return to the team this season? Let's look at two free agent additions that seem to be on track to happen, then look at a pair of trade candidates and a pair of players who may be cut in training camp by their respective teams, making them bargain additions for the Warriors' 14th or 15th roster spots.

Reunion No. 1: De'Anthony Melton

The return of Melton has been expected since the very start of NBA Free Agency. While the deal has not officially been inked as the franchise waits on the Jonathan Kuminga saga to play out, everyone assumes that De'Anthony Melton will be signing a minimum contract to rebuild his value after a season-ending injury last year.

Melton played only six games for the Warriors last season, but he fit like a glove. As a tenacious point-of-attack defender, capable secondary ball-handler and respectable shooter, his fit with Stephen Curry was sublime. While it will take him time to get back to peak form, the Warriors hope by the end of the season that he is a high-leverage rotation player once more.

Reunion No. 2: Seth Curry

A quick perusal of Seth Curry's basketball reference page will not show you this, but Wardell's little brother started his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors. He joined the team for training camp and played in six preseason games before the team waived him and picked him up in Santa Cruz.

Since then, Seth has had a long NBA career as a sharpshooting combo guard. It was rumored earlier in the summer and has recently been reported that he plans to sign with the team, giving them yet another shooting guard to add to the mix. It will be an opportunity for Steph and Seth to play together in a game that counts for the first time.

Reunion No. 3: Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins played a vital role on the 2022 champion team and is beloved by the organization and his former teammates. Financially, his deal had to be included in the move to add Jimmy Butler, but the franchise would certainly welcome a reunion if it came to pass. If Kuminga returns on a tradeable contract, Wiggins would be one of the players that Mike Dunleavy targets as a deadline acquisition.

Reunion No. 4: Harrison Barnes

Filling the Andrew Wiggins role years beforehand, Harrison Barnes had his down moments with the Warriors but also played a key role in their explosion into a dynasty. The respected veteran forward has played in Dallas, Sacramento and now San Antonio, but he does not appear to be a core piece of the Spurs' future. The right deal -- potentially even involving Kuminga -- could involve Barnes returning to the Warriors for the next chapter of his career.

His shooting ability would make him an excellent fit next to Butler and Green in switchable small lineups, and he has always been versatile defending frontcourt players. The return of the death lineup could be at hand.

Reunion No. 5: Lindy Waters III

The Warriors traded a second-round pick for Lindy Waters last summer and he blossomed into a viable rotation player, a fearless shooter and active defender. His sustained play was less than the fan hype, to be sure, but he could fill a role on the Warriors or another team. He is currently on a partially guaranteed deal with the San Antonio Spurs and could be waived in training camp, paving the way for a Golden State reunion.

Reunion No. 6: Patrick Baldwin Jr.

While adding Waters would give Golden State yet another shooting guard, where they actually need more depth is in the frontcourt. Al Horford is 39 years old and Draymond Green will need to limit his minutes at center, putting a lot of pressure on young bigs Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quenten Post. It makes a lot of sense to use a two-way slot on another big, and ideally a stretch big to provide spacing next to Butler or Green.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is more of a stretch-4 than a center, but the Warriors have always benefited from having such a player around. The team moved on from him early, but they liked him enough to draft him in the first round, and he has shown flashes in the two seasons since. He is likely to be waived during camp by the Clippers, and the Warriors could add him for his final season of two-way eligibility.