Less than a week out from media day and the Golden State Warriors are still trying to work through Jonathan Kuminga's free agency, having been unable to reach a deal with the young forward despite a recently increased three-year, $75 million offer with a third year team option.

The Warriors aren't the only team currently stuck with a restricted free agent though, with the Philadelphia 76ers seemingly destined for a disastrous situation with their own young player in Quentin Grimes.

76ers headed for a free agency disaster Warriors are desperate to avoid

Kuminga has been far more talked about given the the controversy and headlines that have surrounded him as a former seventh overall pick throughout his career to date, yet things between the 76ers and Grimes may be even messier than what's going on in the Bay Area.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on the increasing likelihood that Grimes could take his qualifying offer by October 1, having been a path already chosen by Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas earlier in the month.

"Where this is really going, where these sides are really staring at is that $8.7 million one-year qualifying offer for Grimes, or a sign-and-trade, or potentially one-year larger deal where Grimes would waive his no-trade clause. But this is really heading down the barrel, as we get closer to October 1, of a potential qualifying offer deal," Charania said on Wednesday.

Developments on restricted free agents -- 76ers' Quentin Grimes and Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga -- for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/h5gRfh8eUy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2025

The Warriors are desperately trying to avoid a similar fate with Kuminga, something that was proven in the fact they bumped up their offer from the two-year, $45 million contract that had caused much of the stalemate this offseason.

It appears less likely that Kuminga will take the qualifying offer as opposed to Grimes, largely because he'd be turning down over $40 million in guaranteed money which many believe is too great despite the lure of taking control of his own future.

The Kuminga stalemate has been even more notable given the veteran nature of the Golden State roster and their aspirations to contend this season, but it shouldn't be forgotten that Philadelphia are in a similar space despite their disastrous campaign last year.

Veteran All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George are trying to recapture their best after injury woes, with the relatively weak Eastern Conference providing optimism on the 76ers bouncing back this season.

That might be less likely though if the franchise doesn't resolve the Grimes situation, with the 25-year-old having taken off with increased opportunity following the All-Star break last season where he averaged 22.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 46.8% from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range.