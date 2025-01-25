76ers may have come to realization on veteran wing that Warriors made long ago

Kelly Oubre Jr. has developed into a valuable NBA wing across his 10 year career to date, but it's fair to say neither he nor the Golden State Warriors will fondly remember his one season with the franchise in 2020-21.

Oubre had some positive moments with the Warriors -- most notably a career-high 40 points against the Dallas Mavericks -- but he was also an awkward fit and someone who shot less than 32% from 3-point range.

The 76ers may not see Kelly Oubre Jr. as a long-term part of their future

Neither Oubre or Golden State were overly keen on a reunion in 2021 free agency, leaving the veteran wing to sign with the Charlotte Hornets that summer. Clearly the Warriors didn't view Oubre as a key championship piece, and they were proven correct given they lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy less than 12 months later.

After posting what could be considered by many as empty calorie numbers in Charlotte, Oubre signed a one-year minimum deal with the Philadelphia 76ers prior to last season. He ultimately proved one of the league's value signings, averaging over 15 points and five rebounds which led to a new two-year, $16.4 million during the offseason.

While Oubre has still averaged nearly 14 points per game this season, he's shooting a career-low 28.4% from 3-point range. More defining is the fact the 76ers are struggling with just a 16-27 record that has them sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch ahead of the February 6 deadline, with Oubre a potential trade candidate over the next fortnight according to NBA insider Jake Fischer on the Stein Line Substack chat (subscription required) on Friday.

"It’s not fun times in Philly these days. Right now, rival teams are definitely thinking that guys like Kelly Oubre will be available. A lot of this will likely be determined based on Joel Embiid," Fischer said.

While Oubre has been a solid player for the 76ers, perhaps this is an indication that the franchise has realized he won't be part of their next championship push, and that it's therefore better to try and extract value from him via a trade.

As for Golden State, the Oubre disappointment is still impacting their front office decision-making today. His acquisition from the Oklahoma City Thunder in November 2020 cost the Warriors over $80 million in salary and luxury tax, with not even a playoff appearance to show for it by the end of the season.