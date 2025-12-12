Al Horford has left Steve Kerr and the Warriors with a brutal decision to make

The Golden State Warriors waited all offseason (literally) to sign Al Horford. He was their prized free agent. They were excited to have a center who would space the floor and take some pressure off Draymond Green at the five. There were concerns about his age (39), but Horford was coming off a season in Boston in which he averaged 27.6 minutes across 60 games.

So far this season, Horford has played in 13 of the Warriors' 25 games, averaging only 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 32.5% from the field and 29.8% from three. He is currently dealing with a sciatic nerve issue in his back, as he has been for a couple of weeks now. Horford will miss his third straight game on Friday when Golden State hosts Minnesota.

Even when Horford was available and in the lineup, he struggled. With the Feb. 5 trade deadline creeping closer, the Warriors could try to land another center. A move could result in Steve Kerr benching Horford (when he returns), or maybe Golden State could even try to trade him before the deadline.

Quinten Post has stepped up for the Warriors this season, but that doesn't mean the front office doesn't need to add a reinforcement. There is a reason NBA insider Jake Fischer linked Golden State to Myles Turner (subscription required) in a potential trade involving Jonathan Kuminga. Time is ticking for the Warriors to win another title with Steph Curry.

Al Horford signing isn't aging well for the Warriors

It's unclear how long Horford will be sidelined, but LeBron James missed the Lakers' first 14 games of the season due to sciatic nerve irritation. It's not something that you can take lightly.

Between missing games for rest, minor injuries, and now sciatica, Horford has been unable to be a consistent presence on the floor for Golden State. It's cost him and the team. The Warriors knew that he'd be somewhat limited given his age, but they certainly didn't expect the first quarter of the season to go the way it did.

Hopefully, Horford will be able to comfortably return to play soon. Unfortunately, that may not be enough for Golden State, as the Warriors look for ways to improve their roster before the deadline.

The front office truly believed that Horford would be a difference-maker, even signing him to a two-year deal, but the team hasn't seen the version of the center who helped Boston win a title less than two years ago. As coaches, players, fans, and the media are reminded around the trade deadline every year, the NBA is a business, and the Warriors may have a tough business decision to make.