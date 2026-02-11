Al Horford points out Stephen Curry double standard that Warriors fans already knew

Golden State Warriors center Al Horford played a big role in the team's comeback victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, making the game-winning assist to Gui Santos in the final 20 seconds.

Horford was also recently asked about what it's like playing alongside superstar Stephen Curry, and his answer was very revealing, but perhaps not too surprising to Warrior fans who've followed the 2x MVP closely for over 15 years.

Al Horford now understands Steph Curry double standard

Horford did not hesitate in his answer when asked what has surprised him most about playing with Curry:

"Man, just the amount of times that the dude gets fouled and grabbed...The dude doesn’t get calls and the guy doesn’t complain. He literally just plays through it, finds a way and doesn’t make excuses."

Horford is a longtime NBA veteran who has been in the league since 2007. If he says that Curry isn't getting calls, then you know he's telling the truth. He's seen the league evolve and get a bit softer and more foul-heavy over the course of his career so his word carries some weight.

Of course, Warriors fans are not strangers to the knowledge that Curry doesn't get the same calls that other players get. Whether referees are not used to Curry's style of play and therefore they're not seeing blatant calls, or perhaps they just think Curry already has such an advantage with his abilities that he's not deserved of the benefit. Either way, it's become a running joke among Warriors fans for years.

Earlier this year Curry was basically punched in the stomach by Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks who only received a flagrant 1 foul and was not kicked out of the game. Had Draymond Green done something similar, he likely would have been taken off the floor in hand cuffs.

No one is going to feel sorry for Curry and the Warriors though. They've been the dominant NBA team over the last decade, meaning any complaining is going to fall on unsympathetic ears.

Still, this is Horford's first season playing with the Warriors and he's getting a taste of what the Dubs have known for some time. It was probably different when he was playing against Golden State, but now he sees the unfairness up close on a nightly basis.

Even though Horford began the season slow and dealt with injury, the veteran has come on strong since his return on Christmas Day and has been a much more consistent contributor. The Warriors have finally gotten the version of him they were hoping for when they signed the 39-year-old this offseason.

There may be some part of him wishing he had remained with the Boston Celtics since they currently have a 34-19 record and are in third place in the Eastern Conference. Horford left Boston because he felt he had a better chance to win a championship with Golden State, but that seems like the wrong move now if a title is the goal.

Nonetheless, Horford is playing better and he now has a greater appreciation of the double standard Curry is held to when it comes to foul calls.