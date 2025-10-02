Al Horford sensationally shuts down summer speculation after Warriors signing

Al Horford was foced to wait until after media day to officially sign his two-year, $12 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, having been impacted like so many others by the three-month long stalemate in Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency.

The wait caused significant periods of anxiety and frustration for Warrior fans who knew how important Horford was going to be. There were multiple reports suggesting the veteran center was considering retirement after 18 years in the league, and even suggestions that other teams could come in and steal the 5x All-Star out from underneath Golden State's nose.

Al Horford has shut down the retirement talk from this offseason

It turns out the talk of retirement or heading elsewhere was just that. In reality, Horford was clearly set on the Warriors from early in the process, having been linked to a move from the hours before free agency officially began.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday for the first time since officially joining the franchise, Horford confirmed that he never ultimately considered retirement and that Golden State was the only place he was going to leave for after becoming a legendary figure at the Boston Celtics.

"Like I said earlier it wasn't an easy decision for me to leave Boston, but if there was the place it was this one and it happened, and I happened to get this opportunity so I jumped at it," Horford said.

Al Horford said he never ultimately considered retirement and would’ve only left Boston for this opportunity with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/8RUQlcS4mp — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2025

Horford also outlined the opportunity to compete and to win at a high level, something the Celtics couldn't necessarily grant him this season given the devastating torn achilles injury suffered by Jayson Tatum in the playoffs.

The opportunity to have a starting role on a veteran team would have also clearly been inviting for Horford, and again not something that would have been on the table at many playoff-contending teams.

Horford's floor-spacing is set to be crucial for Golden State's ability to open up things offensively this season, but as Steve Kerr put it when asked on Wednesday, "it's not just any space five, it's Al Horford."

The Warriors will hope the 39-year-old's versatility on both ends of the floor will be one of their biggest game-changers entering this season, while Kerr has also referenced the importance of Horford's leadership and locker room presence following the departure of 3x champion Kevon Looney.

Horford joins the franchise with a second year player option on his contract, allowing him to properly consider retirement next year, move elsewhere, or return to the Warriors if things play out successfully over the next nine months.