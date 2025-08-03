Al Horford signing gets worse if Warriors give in to Jonathan Kuminga trade demand

Jonathan Kuminga's ongoing free agency situation is drawing plenty of frustration among fans, with the debacle potentially dimming the otherwise anticipated signing of veteran center Al Horford.

Yet beyond the current offseason landscape, Horford's impact to the Warriors could be negated by Kuminga's potential departure as the young forward and his camp plot a move away from the franchise via a sign-and-trade.

Al Horford's arrival could really benefit Jonathan Kuminga

Horford projects to be a key rotation piece who could optimize other players with his presence as a stretch five and general versatility on both ends of the floor. Yet of all the players he could help the most, Kuminga might be the biggest beneficiary should he eventually re-sign with Golden State.

Since Kuminga was drafted seventh overall in 2021, the Warriors have never really had a quality veteran center capable of spacing the floor to clear the paint for the 22-year-old's ferocious driving ability.

Kuminga and Quinten Post played just 88 combined regular season and playoff minutes together in the final stages of last season, failing to yield great results which may be no real surprise given the youth and inexperience of both.

That could change with Horford though, with the 39-year-old not only balancing Kuminga's offense but perhaps also mitigating the risks that come with having multiple young players on the floor. While there are genuine concerns between Kuminga's fit with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Horford could be the connective piece that reduces those issues.

Horford should be a valuable signing regardless, but suddenly it looks a little worse if Kuminga departs without another similar level athlete and interior force coming back the other way. The player Horford could help the most would be out the door, and it might leave the 18-year veteran with more of a defensive task in terms of potential three or four-guard lineups implemented by Steve Kerr.

Golden State are thus far resisting Kuminga's wish to join the Phoenix Suns or perhaps more likely the Sacramento Kings, having turned down trade offers with the intent of re-signing their wantaway youngster.

The idea of playing alongside Horford should be one of the key selling points in trying to convince Kuminga to return, with the potential of unlocking his game to a level where player and franchise actually have a longer union than next year's mid-season deadline.

That would seem a far-fetched idea at this point in proceedings, yet there's an impact that Horford could have that shouldn't be ignored and would be left as a major 'what if' should he walk in as Kuminga departs.