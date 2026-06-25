Al Horford signing sends optimistic Warriors message fans aren't buying

Veteran center Al Horford has signed a new two-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, signalling an optimistic message surrounding the future of the franchise despite the team finishing 10th and missing the playoffs in his first season.

Warriors fans aren't necessarily buying that message though given Horford's return reinforces the aging nature of the roster. As much as the 40-year-old is still a very valuable player and worthy of bringing back into the fold, fans will need the front office to make a far more major move if they're to have hope of the team delivering Stephen Curry one more chance at a title.

Al Horford signing sends optimism Warriors message fans aren't buying

Horford's new deal comes with an element of surprise, largely because it's a two-year fully guaranteed contract which means the 19-year veteran is comfortable in not contemplating retirement anytime soon.

Hoford has opted out of his $6 million player option to negotiate the new two-year, $14 million deal, rather than test free agency where he could have expressed interest in a reunion with the Boston Celtics, or joined another team that appears closer to championship contention.

Few Golden State fans would have blamed Horford if he bolted after a year and given the outlook for the franchise, but the 5x All-Star sees things more positively and has taken the commendable approach of sticking with it in the Bay Area.

"I want to see it through. That (Jimmy Butler injury) kind of put a damper on things. Jimmy is a very special player, and he was doing so much for us. I feel like things were starting to turn," Horford told ESPN's Anthony Slater.

Horford wouldn't have re-signed if he didn't have legitimate confidence in the team returning to, at the very least, being a playoff team next season. There's even a trade kicker in his contract to try and ensure he stays with the Warriors and isn't moved in a deal.

Al Horford signing could point to bigger Warriors move

The question becomes what does Horford see, or know, from inside the organization that those on the outside don't? Even optimistic Golden State fans would say everything has to go right, based on how the roster is shaping up at this stage, for this team to be a top six seed in the tough Western Conference.

Does Horford's vote of confidence suggest he knows a bigger move is coming that will make a sizeable difference to the Warriors' outlook? Is there a major trade in the works, or do Golden State have a truly realistic shot of signing LeBron James?

Whatever it is, it seems Horford's new contract signals a confidence in the Warriors' direction that isn't yet shared by many fans less than a week out from the start of free agency.