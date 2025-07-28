Al Horford signing will put line through one potential Warriors trade target

The center position at the Golden State Warriors has been a source of uncertainty for a long time, often leading to trade speculation and wide-ranging proposals in the hopes of solidifying the big man rotation.

Nothing epitomized that more than the constant discussion around Nikola Vucevic last season, but all the trade speculation should be put to bed, at least in the short term, once the Warriors sign Al Horford as expected in free agency.

For the moment the trade speculation is continuing, including a hypothetical trade that would see Golden State land arguably the most available contracted big man (outside Vucevic) on the market -- Nic Claxton.

Al Horford signing should take Warriors out of the center trade market

Derek Parker of Sports Illustrated has proposed that Golden State trade Moses Moody and Buddy Hield in exchange for Claxton who is starting the second year of a descending contract at $25.4 million next season.

...There’s a chance he could tap into his previously Defensive Player of the Year-level defense and efficient scoring in the Warriors’ core — especially alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and more," Parker wrote.

Claxton would deliver the Warriors an athletic big man capable of throwing down lobs and finishing in the paint, while being an impactful rim presence and shot-blocker on the other end. He averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season, but his previous two years may be more indicative of his production given the tanking nature of the Nets from January onwards.

Over those two seasons, Claxton averaged over 12 points, over nine rebounds and over two blocks per game. He also received Defensive Player of the Year votes in 2023, while also shooting a career-high 70.5% from the floor during the same season.

As helpful as Claxton may be, any potential interest from the Warriors is likely to dissipate once Horford officially signs. Golden State will probably be content entering the season with Horford and youngsters Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis, while also having Draymond Green as a small-ball five option.

Even if they did want to add another big, they're unlikely to invest two rotation players in a trade and acquire someone who still has three years and nearly $70 million left on their contract. The Warriors have scarcely spent big on the center position throughout the last decade, preferring to maximize their perimeter play (led by Curry) while finding cheaper, role-playing big men who can fit into the system.

Horford is set to provide just that even at his advanced age, essentially putting a line through the idea of Golden State trading for Claxton and practically any big man making more than $15 million next season.