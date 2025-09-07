Al Horford will give Warriors an answer to one of their biggest recent problems

Largely considered by most as the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic is more than a problem for every opposition team. However, that's been especially the case for the Golden State Warriors in recent years who have seldom had an answer for the 3x MVP.

That could all be about to change though if the Warriors sign Al Horford as expected in free agency, giving them the best solution they've had for Jokic in a very long time.

Al Horford can help limit Nikola Jokic's enormous impact

Over the last three seasons against Golden State, Jokic has averaged an enormous 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 10 assists on 60.4% shooting from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range -- numbers that are all above his already incredible league averages over the same timeframe.

During that span the Nuggets are a +90 against the Warriors when Jokic is on the floor, leading to an incredible nine-game winning-streak that was only broken in the teams' most recent matchup on April 4 at Chase Center.

Jokic and Denver have dominated Golden State in recent times, but Horford could prove a key piece in changing the tide. The 5x All-Star has often proved a nuisance (as much as you can be) for Jokic in their matchups, including the most recent in early March where Horford led the Boston Celtics to a 110-103 victory.

Horford drew incredible praise for his 19-point, eight-rebound and three-steal performance in 35 minutes, but it was his defense on Jokic that was the biggest talking point. The Nuggets superstar still had 20 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, yet Horford came away as the biggest headline.

Jay King's post-game article for The Athletic was titled 'Al Horford leads Celtics past Nikola Jokic's Nuggets', having given the veteran center props for his defensive versatility which should translate beautifully to the Golden State system.

"It’s easy to joke about Horford’s age, but he has stayed in good enough shape to keep up with a young man’s game. Not many centers can stand up to the league’s bulkiest players on the low block and then switch out onto the highest-scoring guards, but he does it all for the Celtics defense," King wrote.

Many have and will continue to point towards Horford's 3-point shooting from the center position as the biggest value he will bring to the Warriors, but it's his defensive acumen that might be even more important and which is going completely under the radar.

Combine that with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the front court and Golden State might have so much experience, savviness and IQ to make up for being one of the oldest starting lineups in the history of the game.