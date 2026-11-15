Alex Sarr is quietly hiding behind Anthony Davis as potential Warriors trade target

When it comes to the Washington Wizards, Anthony Davis remains a player to monitor for the Golden State Warriors as they search to resolve the Kristaps Porzingis situation and address their center position.

But Davis isn't the only Wizards big man worth focusing on. The presence of the 10x All-Star has made things a little tricky for former second overall pick Alex Sarr, leaving The Athletic's Sam Vecenie deliberating on whether they could move the Frenchman before February's mid-season trade deadline.

Warriors should keep an eye on Alex Sarr as well as Anthony Davis

In outlining Porzingis trade possibilities for Golden State over the coming weeks and months, Vecenie noted the underwhelming fit thus far between Davis and Sarr as the Wizards have fallen to a 4-9 record.

"I don't think that Anthony Davis is the right frontcourt partner for him, and I don't think that Sarr is the right frontcourt partner for AD," Vecenie said on the Game Theory Podcast.

This is interesting because Davis is categorically playing well, averaging 25.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block while shooting 52.4% from the floor. Sarr, on the other hand, has seen his scoring fall significantly from 16.3 to 11.2 points per game -- though his field-goal percentage has actually risen from 48.2% to 53%.

While all the focus is on Davis and his extension eligibility -- and the potential of a trade if the Wizards aren't willing to give him a new deal -- Sarr will become extension eligible as well next offseason before he enters his fourth year.

That leaves a distinct possibility, as Vecenie suggests, that Washington will eventually have to pick between the two, particularly if they can't figure out their on-court fit in the coming months and work effectively together.

Warriors have much simpler trade package for Alex Sarr

Trading for Davis is still something that could emerge as a possibility, but only after Draymond Green becomes trade eligible on December 15. Even then it's complicated with needing to sacrifice a franchise legend in Green, a young three-and-D piece in Moses Moody, and with needing to work out an extension with Davis.

A Sarr trade should be much simpler and would likely involve the Warriors giving up Porzingis and picks for the Wizards' seven-footer and another small salary. That wouldn't help Washington's hopes this season, but it may not matter if they think the team will finish between ninth and 12th in the Eastern Conference anyway.

The real incentive would be getting a pick or two from the Warriors and removing a financial decision from a team that could get very expensive. Golden State, meanwhile, could gain a talented seven-footer capable of blocking shots and stretching the floor (to some degree), while still having Sarr on a cost-controlled rookie contract for one more season.