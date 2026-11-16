Many Golden State Warriors fans were left uninspired and unimpressed by Alex Toohey at last year's summer league, having been taken 52nd overall by the franchise just weeks earlier.

When Toohey suffered a knee injury early last season and was subsequently waived by the Warriors, there were many who feared he was a bust who would never be heard from again. But fast-forward to now and while the Australian forward isn't technically on the Golden State roster, he's proving that he may still have a long-term future with the franchise through his performances early in the G League season.

Alex Toohey may not be the bust some Warriors fans feared

After an impressive 18-point, eight-rebound, four-assist performance against the Stockton Kings last week, Toohey had another impressive outing on Saturday albeit in a close 116-114 defeat to the San Diego Clippers.

Toohey technically played center in an undersized Santa Cruz starting lineup, with two-way contracted big man Graham Ike currently with Golden State given their injury crisis while on a five-game road trip.

Toohey finished with 21 points in 31 minutes, shooting 8-of-17 from the floor and 2-of-6 from three-point range. However, it was his overall impact and box score stuffing that would have the Warriors most pleased, having also added 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while being a team-high +11.

Tyler Burton joined Toohey with an equal team-high 21 points, but Dalen Terry played only 12 minutes and had four points after returning to the team following a less than one week stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Another solid outing from Alex Toohey in the G-League: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks for Santa Cruz vs the Clippers. We’re seeing him play some 4 + 5, which has allowed for his versatile offensive package - including some creation - to really shine through. https://t.co/ltUU0s5HTd pic.twitter.com/X5o14hJdsh — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) November 15, 2026

Alex Toohey returning to two-way contract appears matter of time

When Toohey chose to return to the Warriors through their G League program, there's no doubt that it was with the intention to work his way back onto a two-way contract that he was forced to surrender only due to injury.

Based on these first two G League performances, that would appear only like a matter of time. That's even more the case when you consider that Malevy Leons is hardly putting his best foot forward as the current forward on a two-way contract, and the fact he's already 27-years-old.

Toohey is still a long way from becoming a bonafide NBA player, and there's plenty of steps to be ticked off across the journey, but this is an optimistic start that suggests the 6'8" forward could be part of the Warriors' long-term future.