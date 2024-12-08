All-NBA guard with specific ties to Stephen Curry could become Warriors trade target
Another disastrous offensive display proved the downfall of the Golden State Warriors on Friday, having lost their sixth game in seven appearances with a 107-90 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier on Friday that the Warriors are still in the hunt for another star, and in particular another scorer and playmaker alongside Stephen Curry. There's not too many players that fit that bill that are realistically available on the trade market right now, but that could change in the coming weeks ahead of the February 6 deadline.
Could the Warriors monitor De'Aaron Fox's situation in Sacramento?
One player who is starting to generate trade speculation is De'Aaron Fox, with the Sacramento Kings star under contract for just one more season beyond this one. Fox turned down an extension with the franchise during the offseason, allowing some executives to sit up and take notice according to Matt Moore of Action Sports Network.
"The assumption was that (Fox rejecting an extension) was about next summer's financial opportunity for Fox and nothing to worry about," Moore wrote. "Other executives aren’t so sure, and they’re ready to pounce. "(If) the Kings’ season goes sideways, things are going to get hot. Fox is represented by Klutch Sports, which means there’s always drama around the corner."
If Fox does become available, Golden State could certainly make a push to pair the 2023 All-NBA guard with Curry in the back court. The two already have ties off the court, with Fox becoming the first athlete to sign with Curry brand as he now prepares to launch his own signature shoe.
Adding Fox alongside Curry would instantly make for one of the most dynamic back courts in the league, albeit it would bring some defensive concerns. The 26-year-old has averaged at least 25 points in three of his past four years, and is currently putting up 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season on 48.7% shooting from the floor.
Orchestrating a trade with the pacific rival would be difficult but not insurmountable. Fox makes $34.8 million this season, meaning Andrew Wiggins would be the most obvious piece in reaching that number. Is that offensive upgrade worth the defensive downgrade?
Alternatively, Golden State could gut their depth with a 3-for-1 or 4-for-1 trade that nets Fox, but it would also have to include one or two young players like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, not to mention draft assets as well.
Any potential of Fox becoming available would be predicated on the Kings falling further into a hole, having now moved to 11-13 on the season after Friday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.