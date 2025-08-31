All-Star forward is setting a trade trap Warriors can't afford to fall into

Just over 12 months ago Lauri Markkanen was all the rage as a prominent trade target for the Golden State Warriors, only to eventually renegotiate and extend his contract with the Utah Jazz.

More on-court pain for the Jazz has again risen speculation of a Markkanen trade, except his own underwhelming form last season and the new four-year, near $200 million deal has greatly decreased his value and made it difficult to match salaries.

Utah may have thought they would have to wait until next season for Markkanen to rebuild some value before a potential trade, but that's happened sooner thanks to some incredible performances for Finland at the ongoing EuroBasket.

Lauri Markkanen is setting a trap with his performances at EuroBasket

Markkanen put up one of the great international performances on Friday against Great Britain, exploding for 43 points in just 23 minutes as Finland claimed a 109-79 victory. The 2023 All-Star shot 13-of-22 from the floor and 7-of-13 from 3-point range, showcasing his versatile skillset while also adding four steals for the game.

Markkanen continued his form with 26 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in an 85-65 win over Montenegro, helping his team to a 3-0 record in the group phase which seals Finland's place in the Round of 16.

Lauri Markkanen continues to impress!



🇫🇮 26 points

🇫🇮 13 rebounds

🇫🇮 3 assists

🇫🇮 3 steals



Finland is headed to the @EuroBasket Round of 16! pic.twitter.com/xjqgfk1Dht — NBA (@NBA) August 30, 2025

Having already dominated during the warm-up games, Markkanen finished the group phase averaging 32.3 points on an incredibly efficient 52.8% from the floor, 43.5% from 3-point range and 88.6% from the free-throw line.

These are certainly notable performances, but they may also be setting a trap for rival teams including the Warriors who may re-engage interest in Markkanen. International basketball is certainly a different game, with Markkanen hardly coming up against NBA-level talent throughout the last three games.

There's some players who rise to the international stage, yet can't necessarily translate that to the NBA. That's not to say Markkanen isn't one of those players given he averaged 25.6 and 23.2 points in the two seasons before last, but it's also worth considering taking these EuroBasket games with a grain of salt.

Golden State will know all too well about perhaps putting too much stock in international performances. Upon Dennis Schroder's arrival to the Warriors last December, head coach Steve Kerr referenced the fact the German point guard had "kicked my ass on three different continents."

Unfortunately for Kerr and Golden State, Schroder's elevated play for his home country didn't stem to his time in the Bay which ended abruptly after less than two months when he was moved in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade.

As for Markkanen, perhaps there's a time where the Warriors eventually get their hands on the 28-year-old who figures as a theoretically great fit in their system. However, they will know better than suddenly preparing a big offer to the Jazz based on a few games in a completely different environment.