Andrew Wiggins fulfils surprise achievement that never came with Warriors

Former Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has tasted victory for the first team as a member of the Miami Heat, having been involved in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade earlier in the month.

The Heat had lost both games Wiggins played in prior to the All-Star break, but turned their fortunes around with a 120-111 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotia Bank Arena on Friday.

Andrew Wiggins achieved a surprise feat against the Raptors

Back in his home country, Wiggins had easily the best game of his short tenure with the Heat. The 29-year-old had 25 points, eight rebounds, an assist and two steals in 42 minutes, shooting 9-of-19 from the floor and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

Wiggins found himself at the free-throw line after being fouled on a 3-point attempt in the final minute. With his new team down three, the 2022 All-Star calmly sunk all three in what resulted as the final points to force overtime.

He added another four points in the final 70 seconds of overtime, helping the Heat to a nine-point win as he and All-Star guard Tyler Herro combined for 53 points on the road.

In what's a major surprise given he's now in his 11th NBA season, this was Wiggins first career win in Toronto. The veteran forward only played in Toronto twice as a member of Golden State, with one of those coming last month where the visitors fell to a 104-101 loss.

Wiggins had 20 points and three rebounds in 35 minutes during that game, shooting 6-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc as the Raptors outscored the Warriors by six in the fourth-quarter.

Prior to this season Wiggins had last played in Toronto in February 2021 where he had 15 points in what was a mammoth 130-77 defeat. For context, Golden State's starting lineup in that game was Jordan Poole, Kelly Oubre Jr., Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and James Wiseman.

Having spent his entire career in the Western Conference with the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins only ever got an opportunity to visit Toronto once in any given season. That will now change as a member of the Heat, giving him the chance for more performances and victories the likes of which we saw on Friday.

Wiggins has now averaged 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his three games with the Heat, having shot 37.2% from the floor and 26.3% from 3-point range.