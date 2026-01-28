Andrew Wiggins trade only makes sense for Warriors under one condition

The Golden State Warriors could be nearing a reunion with former champion forward Andrew Wiggins before the deadline, but a trade for the Miami Heat veteran only makes sense under the condition of another more blockbuster move.

If not for Jimmy Butler's season-ending knee injury, bringing Wiggins back as another quality starter who'd be a solid third scoring option would make a lot of sense. Yet in the wake of Butler's injury, the former No. 1 overall pick isn't quite the calibre of player who will make the Warriors truly relevant again this season.

Warriors need another blockbuster move if they trade for Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins would make sense if it was one of two major moves Golden State make before the deadline, and particularly if the other deal is for the the type of player who would move the needle for them after Butler's injury.

The Warriors could wait until next season for Butler to return, but how confident should they be of him returning to anywhere near the same level as a 37-year-old after an ACL, let alone Stephen Curry's ability to be an elite player as a 39-year-old when the playoffs roll around in 2027?

After a potential Kuminga-for-Wiggins trade, Golden State would still have Butler's salary and multiple first-round picks to use should they wish. Is that when a secondary bigger deal comes into play, perhaps one that includes Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Suddenly then the Warriors would have a seven-man group of Curry, Moses Moody, Wiggins, Draymond Green and Antetokounmpo, with De'Anthony Melton and Al Horford off the bench. That could certainly catapult Golden State into contention, albeit it feels like a pie-in-the-sky hail Mary that would never happen.

You make this trade...then what?



Throw Jimmy and all your picks at the Bucks for Giannis?



Steph-Moody-Wiggins-Dray-Giannis with Melton and Horford does do it for me 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/U4NGZnteVr — Peter O’Keefe (@POK252) January 27, 2026

If not Antetokounmpo, perhaps the Warriors re-engage the Dallas Mavericks on Anthony Davis? Would there still be enough to try the New Orleans Pelicans one more time to see if they'd relinquish Trey Murphy III? What about the Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen?

The point is that between Butler and Kuminga, along with all of their future first-round picks, Golden State have the ability to go and get not one, but two major pieces to completely revamp their team (and their immediate playoff chances) by the deadline.

Wiggins makes sense if he's the lesser of two moves, otherwise you'd have to argue whether it would really be worth it. Without another move, the Warriors may as well keep Jonathan Kuminga, let him try to rehabilitate his trade value, then reassess with more time during the offseason.