Andrew Wiggins trade could thrust Jonathan Kuminga into unforeseen Warriors role

There’s a different feel around the Golden State Warriors with the infusion of 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler, having won back-to-back games on the road against the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

There’s even more optimism surrounding the Warriors given they’re not fully whole yet, with Jonathan Kuminga set to return from a significant ankle injury following the All-Star break.

Jonathan Kuminga could be set for a different Warriors role

There’s plenty of interest in how Kuminga will fit into the new-look Golden State offense, particularly alongside Butler given both can provide the sort of interior and free-throw shooting presence the team has so often lacked. The 22-year-old’s injury had come at a poor time given he was starting to thrive in a sixth man role, having averaged nearly 25 points and eight rebounds during the previous six games.

Yet it might be the defensive end of the floor that’s just as fascinating, with the potential that Kuminga takes on a different and far more important role on that end of the floor. Butler is a quality defender who’s already shown his instincts over the last two games, but at 35-years-old and so deep into his career, you don’t necessarily want him taking on the nightly workload that’s been left in Andrew Wiggins’ departure.

That’s where Kuminga could start to play a big role. The former seventh overall pick has had stints matching up on the league’s most dynamic guards and wings, yet hasn’t necessarily needed to do it consistently given the presence of Wiggins and Gary Payton II.

This could be Kuminga’s opportunity to step into a larger defensive role, especially during the regular season given Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have all hit their mid 30’s. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater spoke about the possibility on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast following Monday’s win over the Bucks.

“I think they're going to need to try to see if he (Kuminga) can get to that level and say Wiggins has gone, Butler's here. You know, they need him to be more of an individual defender, which I think earlier in his career, he showed more promise on that than lately, but we'll see," Slater said.

Taking on a bigger defensive responsibility could be incredibly rewarding for Kuminga as the talented forward prepares to hit restricted free agency where he’s hoping to command at least $30 million per season. A combination of size and athleticism could actually see Kuminga thrive in more of an on-ball role, rather than have to be constantly attentive of off-ball shooters and cutters.

Kuminga will miss Golden State’s upcoming back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, but will hope to ramp up through the All-Star break as the franchise pushes for a playoff berth over the final quarter of the season.