The Dallas Mavericks entered Wednesday night's game on the back of giving up at least 122 points in each of the past four games, yet were to made to look like an elite defense thanks to another disastrous offensive performance from the Golden State Warriors.

Just weeks out from the season Steve Kerr stated his desire for Draymond Green to shoot the ball more, but that's been exposed through the opening month and even more so in a --- blowout loss to the Mavericks.

Another blowout loss exposes Draymond Green lie

Instead of shooting the ball more, Green has gone significantly backwards. His field-goal attempts have fallen from just over seven to just over three per game, with his three-point attempts from 4.6 to just over one.

The veteran forward had one field-goal attempt against the Mavericks, and even that was one he was forced to take in the corner at the end of the shot clock -- which in fairness he drained. It was another ghostly night from the franchise legend who had three points, only one rebound and two assists in his 23 minutes.

That's now eight of Green's 13 games where he's recorded three field-goal attempts or less, including the last two against the New Orleans Pelicans and Mavericks who both entered the respective games in downright awful form defensively.

The Warriors were able to get away with Green's lack of shooting when Curry was available, but now they're playing 4-on-5 without the aid of a genuine star. Who's responsibility is it for Kerr's comments proving a complete falsehood? Green or the head coach? One suspects both have to take some blame.

Warriors continue to struggle offensively without stars

In fairness to Green, it was all rather negative again for Golden State who simply have no life in them without Curry and Jimmy Butler. Yaxel Lendeborg looks overawed as the number one option, going for just 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the floor as the Warriors once again shot just 42.7% from the field, 23.7% from three-point range, just 52.9% from the free-throw line, while also committing 17 turnovers.

Brandin Podziemski hasn't been able to scale up into a bigger role either, recording just 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting while being a game-worst -32 in 29 minutes. Will Richard had a team-high 20 points, three assists and four steals, but that's hardly a sustainable source of offense given he entered averaging 6.0 points on the season.

There doesn't appear to be any short-term answer for the Warriors either, leaving a likelihood that this pain continues over the coming weeks until Curry returns from injury.